The all new Sunseeker 100 Yacht launching in autumn 2021

by Sunseeker 7 Jun 23:15 PDT

Sunseeker is delighted to reveal the latest details and imagery showcasing the elegant and striking lines of the all-new 100 Yacht. A handsome Master Stateroom forward with a private bow terrace, sunbathing hideaways, a breathtaking single-level exterior deck from flybridge to foredeck, a beautifully proportioned open-plan interior and generous 'Beach Club' are just a few of her magnificent features. The first 100 Yacht is now in production with four orders confirmed and deposited.

This yacht will surprise and delight at every turn, with entertainment space at the fore. Every element has been carefully considered in meticulous detail, exuding a sophistication and detail typically only found in custom superyachts.

Powered by MTU 12V 2000 M96X as standard or MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines as an option, the 100 Yacht comfortably accommodates eight guests and four crew in complete luxury, reaching speeds of up to 29 knots. Reflecting the yachts enormous strength and design capability, the yacht has been awarded CE Category A/Ocean status.

The revolutionary Sunseeker 'Beach Club' provides an exceptional area to relax at water level. The cavernous tender garage can accommodate a Williams 460 Sportjet and GTX255 jet ski, with plentiful stowage for SeaBobs, diving equipment and paddleboards. The hydraulic ladder passarelle allows guests to effortlessly access the watersports on offer and fully enjoy their time on the water. Meanwhile, owners can make use of an oversized rain shower and large built-in barbeque, as well as an impressive transformational sunbed. The innovative X-TEND™ system offers several seating arrangements, facing aft in its lowered position or, at the flick of a switch, forward at cockpit level.

Accessed by dual teak staircases, the substantial aft cockpit offers an array of free-standing or fixed seating variations to suit owner preference, an integrated wet bar with a fridge, ice maker, stainless steel sink and ample storage lockers.

The vast flybridge flows seamlessly into the foredeck with uninterrupted walk-around access on both sides. With generous L-shaped seating, fully-equipped wet bar and space for a spa bath and accompanying sunpads or free-standing loungers, the flybridge is a remarkable space for entertaining. The foredeck provides another social space with two separate seating arrangements plus an oversized sunpad, complete with ample storage and refrigeration options. Later in the day, the foredeck can transform into an open-air cinema with laser projector and 140-inch screen that will no doubt capture the imagination of all guests. A new hardtop design is available with glazing or retractable tilting vains for added shade control.

The essential raised pilot house, central to this yacht's innovative design, incorporates a glazed sliding door aft, allowing uninterrupted views forward from the flybridge. Inside, observation seating, an oversized portside chart table and four glass bridge displays accompany the single helm station with commanding views forward. A second helm station can be specified on the flybridge whilst wing stations are fitted as standard.

Its unique main deck, penthouse-style saloon and luxurious staterooms offer a new-found design direction and material selection providing elegant interiors to enchant any owner. The layering of textural elements and the mix of furnishings and fabrics feels timeless with a modern twist that exudes simplicity and sophistication.

Floor-to-ceiling glazing floods the generous saloon with natural daylight, complemented by sliding doors to starboard, helping to bring the outdoors in. A tastefully furnished saloon with an elegant L-shaped sofa, 55 inch TV and sideboard for ample storage leads into a delightful dining area for eight guests, imbued with an apartment-style ambience. The stunning feature wall forward of the dining room showcases exposed and seemingly floating stair treads leading to the wheelhouse above on the port side and lower deck access to starboard. The large, fully equipped galley forward is concealed behind a feature bulkhead, and offers plentiful space and direct side deck access for crew.

The unique main deck layout includes a luxurious Master Stateroom forward for even greater flexibility and freedom on board. This full-beam stateroom is simply spectacular, offering a large lobby entrance, walk-in wardrobe with feature shelving, an office and a generous en suite with twin washbasins and rain shower. Bathed in natural light courtesy of expansive panoramic glazing, owners can also access a first-in-class bow terrace for ultimate privacy through a cleverly sculptured, fully-glazed sliding door forward.

The crew cabin is worthy of mention, featuring a Captain's cabin with en suite, a twin with en suite, a highly specified crew mess and laundry appliances.

Andrea Frabetti, Sunseeker CEO, comments: "The 100 Yacht is a remarkable example of bespoke refinement and it has been crafted with the passion and precision only found at Sunseeker. This new model is abounding with innovative new features and entertainment options, including an industry-defining open-plan bow to stern entertainment flybridge and a Master Stateroom with private access to its terrace at the bow. It's truly mesmerising and a proud reflection of the extraordinary talent of our in-house design, engineering, and production teams. Falling within the 24M load line ruling, this yacht maximizes on everything, delivering an experience for the owner that cannot be surpassed."

