XO Boats expands its product range by launching the new DFNDR 9

by XO Boats 8 Jun 01:35 PDT

The Finnish boating company XO Boats Ltd. has launched the newest achievement of its ambitious product development. The new DFNDR 9 follows the known principles of XO boats - yet taking substantial leaps forward in issues such as versatility and seaworthiness.

"The unique design concept makes DFNDR 9 an excellence choice for adventures and watersports alike", says Erkki Talvela, CEO, XO Boats Ltd. "At the same time, it has everything you need to overcome the rough seas at full speed."

The DFNDR 9 is the first center console XO boat for overnight use, which - along with extensive customizing opportunities - makes it an exceptional multipurpose boat. While the open cabin structure enables enjoying the warm winds, optional walls provide shelter from harsh weather. The clever design allows a wide variety of uses, from water skiing and sport fishing to day cruising and challenging adventures. The aft deck and bow areas convert into enormous sunbeds while private head and berths for two enable comfortable overnight stay. Equipped with two Mercury 225 V6 engines, the boat can reach a speed of up to 50 knots.

The super strong XO military grade aluminum structure and deep-V hull design make DFNDR 9 an attractive choice for a superyacht chase boat, as well as for professional use. The boat's exceptional capabilities to operate even under the most demanding conditions have already raised interest around the world.

Talvela mentions that encouraged by the demand for its fleet, XO Boats Ltd. is actively expanding its international operations. During the last couple of years, the company has substantially strengthened its presence in the Mediterranean area as well as opened doors to Taiwan, Australia, Canada and Alaska.

Technical Specification: