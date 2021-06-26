Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co to host Brisbane Open-For-Inspection event

Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 © Multihull Solutions Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 © Multihull Solutions

by Multihull Solutions 14 Jun 21:21 PDT

Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co are hosting a special Open-For-Inspection event in Brisbane to showcase three of their most popular sailing and power models.

The event will be held at the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron in Manly on Friday 25 - 26 June where the Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 sailing catamaran, Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts MY 5 power catamaran and Dufour 470 sailing yacht will be on display.

The evening of Friday 25 June from 3pm - 7pm is exclusively dedicated to RQYS members who are invited to enjoy a sunset drink with the team onboard the boats. Registrations are essential and RSVPs can be made by clicking here.

All members of the public are then invited to inspect the boats on display on Saturday 26 June from 9am - 5pm, with appointments available for booking through the website.

The Open-For-Inspection event will be held at the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron, located at 578 Royal Esplanade in Manly.

Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co are proud sponsors of the Royal Queensland Youth Squad as part of their commitment to help develop the sport of sailing in the Asia Pacific region.

Further information on the event can be found by contacting +61 (0) 7 5452 5164 or tollfree (within Australia) 1800 855 338, emailing or by visiting the websites at www.multihullsolutions.com.au or www.yachtsalesco.com.