X-Space walk through live tour: A journey aboard the new Sanlorenzo superyacht concept

Sanlorenzo X-Space © Sanlorenzo Yachts Sanlorenzo X-Space © Sanlorenzo Yachts

by Sanlorenzo 17 Jun 07:19 PDT

Ready for departure, destination: X-SPACE. Sanlorenzo, once again, is preparing to set sail for new courses, guiding us on a journey to discover unexplored design horizons. A new concept of superyacht, representing the pinnacle of Sanlorenzo's experience and innovation, told through the "Walk through live tour", an immersive digital experience conceived by the brand, which whilst in connection with the La Spezia shipyard, takes us on board the new model, deck by deck, alternating renderings and shots of real spaces which, although still under construction, already show the charm of the project that is taking shape in the hands of Sanlorenzo's skilled workforce.

With a length of 44 metres, five decks and a tonnage of 495 GT, extraordinary volumes for a yacht of this size, X-SPACE expands the brand's range by launching a new type of superyacht, designed for expert owners who love to explore faraway destinations, without relinquishing the unmistakable elegance of Sanlorenzo's lines.

A project that best expresses the concept of travel, born from the encounter between the fascinating world of the Explorer and the romantic imagery of the classic navette.

A perfect synthesis of functionality and design, X-SPACE combines Sanlorenzo's technical and design heritage in an extraordinary interplay of proportions and balance that defines every area of the yacht.

A model that represents the company's profound ability to respond to market demands, interpreting them according to the discreet elegance and refinement that has characterised the company since its inception and is appreciated by international owners, enthusiasts and sophisticated connoisseurs of the nautical world.

Emblematic of Sanlorenzo's understated approach is the aft area on the main deck of the X-SPACE, a huge multi-tasking terrace with an 18-square-metre swimming pool overlooking the sea, as if it were infinite water, which can be closed off during transfers or whilst in the marina.

An open-air living room, available to the owner and guests, that can be extended by another 18 square metres thanks to the folding balconies and which is connected to the living area inside.

An innovative element of the X-SPACE is the unusual layout that brings the wheelhouse onto the Bridge Deck, freeing up the Upper Deck which is dedicated entirely to the owner.

In line with Sanlorenzo's sartorial attitude, X-SPACE offers an "apartment in the villa", an entire deck with maximum privacy that is independent from the other areas, it includes a study, living room and a large master cabin framed by glass walls, which enjoys the presence of nature around it and overlooks a private deck at the bow, a 30-square-metre sunbed area which includes a swimming pool.

"I think it has never been so important as it has in this project to seek to identify with the owner, who will be the great commander of this boat, hence the desire to create an entire deck dedicated to their needs. This is a solution that is normally found on larger boats and it shows that this is a yacht where the owner will have the great luxury of being able to spend a lot of time on board. I've always thought that architecture is the primary tool to allow man to live better, and in this case the X-Space project was born with the desire not to create a wonderful floating structure, but to create a wonderful vessel for life." Bernardo Zuccon

The X-SPACE project is also strongly characterised by the theme of transparency, which has characterised the design of the exteriors, by Studio Zuccon International Project, and made it possible to eliminate barriers and obstacles, achieving total fusion and continuity with the interiors, designed by Piero Lissoni.

"The X-SPACE has been forced to become a boat almost entirely made of glass: there are large panes of glass, large windows and some of the cabins no longer even have portholes but glass walls. The interior has forced its hand on the exterior and the exterior has been so elastic and so well designed that the interior has almost adapted itself in a totally natural way. I think this is the most innovative language I've seen on a superyacht to date and it has made it possible to create a compact boat but with extraordinary proportions and the unique quality of Sanlorenzo." Piero Lissoni

A new model, the first unit of which will be delivered in 2023, it expresses a desire for escape, power and yet respects always the family feeling, the lines and the details that reflect the DNA and history of Sanlorenzo.