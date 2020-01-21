X Shore premieres new advertisement celebrating midsummer featuring hit song, “Sun is Shining”

by X Shore 17 Jun 06:22 PDT

X Shore, a brand driving the future of electric boating, has created a unique advertisement that features the 2015 hit song "Sun is Shining," which reached number one on the music charts, by Swedish House Mafia members, Axwell (Axel Hedfors) and Ingrosso (Sebastian Ingrosso).

Celebrating Midsummer, the music-centric video was created and directed by X Shore's internal production team and Konrad Bergström, Founder and Head of Creatives, and tells the story of the joyous experience aboard the Eelex 8000, a 100 percent electric boat built to entertain family and friends.

"We're thrilled to showcase X Shore alongside such a great song to celebrate our favorite time of the year, Midsummer, and embrace our Swedish heritage. We know everyone who watches can get a sense of the joyous feeling a high tech, sustainable boat can give to those onboard," said Bergström.

Much like its boats, X Shore has taken an innovative approach to advertising by creating a music video-style advertisement in-house with creative team members, Hedda Hökfelt, Kasper Bröns, Oscar Dieden, Elias Wästberg, and Head of Creatives, Konrad Bergström, complimented by an external team consisting of Hannes Söderström (photography), Pierre Wikberg (videographer), and Philip Puljak (editor).

The full 4-minute music video will premiere on X Shore's YouTube channel, and a 20-second version will appear on TV in Scandinavia during the Olympic games this summer, as well. X Shore additionally plans to run five different 15-second versions through paid advertisements on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok in the U.S.

X Shore is built on the core values of technology, sustainability, and design, and its Eelex 8000 is a fully electric boat that was crafted with all of these core values in mind.

Designed for those who aspire to become one with nature, passengers can embrace the natural beauty of the water and all that inhabits it without the harmful noise and fumes typical fossil-fuel engines emit, making the Eelex 8000 the ideal dayboat for every marine activity.

Equipped with safety, entertainment and fleet telemetry features, and built with sustainable materials like cork instead of teak, as well as optional Flax fiber instead of fiberglass and carbon fiber, X Shore's Eelex 8000 offers passengers a unique, seamless boating experience that they have never experienced before.