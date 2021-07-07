Please select your home edition
Marine Auctions July Online Auctions

by Adrian Seiffert, Marine Auctions 26 Jun 23:37 PDT 1-7 July 2021
1957 Watts and Wright 43 foot Bay Cruiser “Awandra” © Marine Auctions

Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the Vessels and Marina Berth that we will be offering for sale in our next Online Auction. The bidding for this Online Auction will commence on Thursday 1st July and will end on Wednesday 7th July. Please note, extended bidding applies to this Online Auction.

"Bushy is back from Retirement". Geoff Bush, known as "Bushy", is back with Marine Auctions after many years in retirement.

"Bushy" has a wealth of experience in the boating industry, from learning to sail on VJ's to owning his own offshore sailing catamarans. Bushy is also well known as a Boat Builder having built many Catamarans ranging from 42 to 53 feet.

"Bushy" will be the Marine Auctions Territory Sales Executive serving the Redlands Islands, Raby Bay and Manly areas. "Bushy" can be contacted on: 0435 844 080 or Email:

We are now accepting entries for our August Online Auction. The bidding for this auction will commence on Wednesday 11th August and will end on Tuesday 17th August.

If you require any further information regarding our Online Auctions or our other services, please do not hesitate in contacting:

Adrian Seiffert
0418 783 358
Email:

Warren Harmer
0418 776 939
Email:

Bushy
0435 844 080
Email:

Click here to view brochure.

www.marineauctions.com.au

