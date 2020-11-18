Fairline brings sunshine with new images of F//LINE 33 and one of its design inspirations, the GT40

by Fairline Yachts 28 Jun 04:46 PDT

Standing out for all the right reasons, luxury British motor yacht manufacturer, Fairline Yachts, brought the sunshine to Ipswich this week with a photo shoot of its award-winning dayboat, the F//LINE 33, posed with a 1960s GT40, both in eye-catching yellow.

World-renowned Italian yacht designer, Alberto Mancini, was heavily inspired by the distinctive curves, elegance and allure of classic 1960s sports cars when he created the design of the F//LINE 33.

Fairline recently announced an alternative configuration for the F//LINE 33, including a new cockpit layout, which provides both sunbathing and seating options simultaneously as well as a larger helm, a sleek hard top and a below deck galley all of which expand the already thrilling possibilities onboard.

The innovative f-line.com website, where you can configure your own perfect F//LINE 33, has been updated to reflect the new layout and all available options, including a wide variety of colourful vinyl wraps, such as the yellow seen in the photoshoot, enabling you to truly personalise your boat.