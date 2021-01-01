Lomac Rigid Inflatable Boats

by Flagstaff Marine 30 Jun 12:12 PDT

Flagstaff Marine in partnership with Tecnica Rib Marine, the Australian importer for Lomac RIBS are please to introduce the Italian Lomac brand of Rigid Inflatables (RIBs) to Australia.

Lomac have been producing RIBS for over 60 years and are highly regarded within the European market. They have a range covering some 58 different models under five brands - the top-of-the-line Gran Turismo, the high-performance Adrenalina, the specialist fishing Big Game and the family day boats and tenders, under the IN and OK brands. Their RIBS range in size from 2.5 m to 14.5 metres and all are made to CE Certification with high quality UV resistant neoprene tubes.

All Lomac RIBs Incorporate a Fiberglass Hull which delivers a smooth fuel efficient and high performance boat via the fully optimized hull.

About LOMAC

The new level of performance and versatility

Since the 1960s, Lomac has been the perfect choice for those in search of superior performance, exclusiveness, comfort and quality for the whole family. Today the third generation of the Lo Manto family manufacture Lomacs, and the brand is recognised by its customers for market-leading performance and handling at sea, as testified by multiple international prizes and awards including Boat of the Year and Inflatable Boat of the Year.

Revolutionary ideas

In the early 1980s, Lomac was the first European shipyard to introduce the industry's most revolutionary idea: replacing the simple fabric and slat floor with a fibreglass hull.

The idea proved such a captivating one that it was followed and imitated by shipyards across Europe. This marked the start of a new design for what is widely regarded today as the safest water craft on the market.

Flagstaff Marine have three models available for delivery over the next two months.

View the full Lomac Range of RIBs here...