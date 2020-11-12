Tankoa announces the birth of Linea Sportiva

by Tankoa Yachts 2 Jul 23:06 PDT

Tankoa has unveiled its new Linea Sportiva by Luca Dini in a live Zoom event. Conceived and designed to expand the market offering of the Genoa-based boutique brand, the first model in the dynamic series is the Sportiva 55 rated at under 500GT that falls between a larger and smaller version.

"At Tankoa we always try to think of new products that can meet the ever-changing needs of customers in our market segment," says Tankoa CEO, Vincenzo Poerio. "With this in mind, we met various designers to exchange ideas and views on new products. With Luca Dini we found an immediate harmony of ideas that became concrete a few months later with the first concept of the Sportiva 55: it was love at first sight!"

"The sleek, thoroughbred exterior lines of the 55-metre Sportiva express the yacht's sporty nature reflected in the 'tails' of the upper deck overhangs and the automotive-inspired bow section," says Luca Dini. "The style is rigorous yet timeless and deliberately contrasts with a layout designed for informal contemporary living."

Considerable real estate is devoted to the Beach Club, which is actually more of a main deck cockpit and comprises a swimming pool sunk into the terraced aft deck with access to a Spa zone on the lower deck complete with gym and sauna, as well as a side-loading garage for water toys. A novel highlight of the whole area is a large hull window that is partially underwater that can be enjoyed either under way or at anchor.

The guest accommodation on the lower deck consists of four ensuite cabins, although a five cabins version has already been developed. The galley is also on the lower deck, while the crew accommodation is placed forward. The main deck layout is asymmetrical with a circular dining area connecting the open aft deck and main salon, but where the master stateroom begins it is full-beam to port with a walkway to starboard with a built-in chaise longue and Jacuzzi as well as a private sauna.

Unusually, there is also a central staircase leading from the owner's personal foredeck to the forward bridge deck which is designed to be used as an open-air cinema when at anchor. A 7-metre tender, crew tender and Sea-Doo are stowed on the open foredeck but are hidden from view by the bulwarks. This Suite on the Sea concept offers an innovative yet flexible layout solution that also helps to keep the gross tonnage at below 500GT.

The bridge deck has a sky lounge, an extendable table for al fresco dining and lounging space on the aft deck. The sun deck is partially shaded by the hard top and features a wet bar by the forward hot tub and plenty of sun lounging space.

With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, the Sportiva 55 has a top speed of 16.5 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots. Her range at an economic speed of 12 knots is 3,800nm.

"The Sportiva 55 can also be fitted with hybrid propulsion and in this case the engine room can be moved forward so the four guest cabins on the lower deck have direct access to the spa and beach club. Fantastic!", adds Poerio.

Although the 55 is closest to the needs of Tankoa's current client base, the shipyard also asked Luca Dini to retain the same family feeling in a fast, 45-metre all-aluminium version and scale it up to a larger and more comfortable 65-metre proposal.