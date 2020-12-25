Quantum Marine Stabilizers launches the new Rack & Pinion "R Series"

Rack & Pinion `R Series` © Quantum Marine Stabilizers Rack & Pinion `R Series` © Quantum Marine Stabilizers

by Quantum Stabilzers 3 Jul 22:28 PDT

Quantum Marne Stabilizers, one of the world's leading marine stabilization pioneers, announced today that it has launched an innovative new rack and pinion actuator, the "R Series."

This launch follows the successful deployment and service history of the MAGLift™ Rotor, which provides superb stabilization at loitering and zero speed™ operations.

The new rack and pinion "R Series" was engineered and refined through the use of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), Finite Element Analysis (FEA) and independent model testing, offering existing and new customers a system with significant operational advantages.

Improved performance and design

The fins gain a wider range of motion, improving zero speed performance

A more compact footprint compared to traditional hull units

Less wear and tear on the stabilizer system and quieter, due to the even distribution of torque on both sides of the gear wheel

Significant savings on maintenance

Extended vessel maintenance schedule of 15,000 hour for main bearing replacement.

The hydraulic cylinders can be rebuilt in place. This is a significant benefit compared to typical cylinder replacements that involve removing the heavy cylinders from inside the vessel.

Safety features

An automated, mechanical locking pin and a manual locking pin to support maintenance operations and any emergency situations

Rapid acting relief valves protect the hull unit and hydraulic system should the vessel encounter any unexpected impact, broaching or slamming loads

The new "R Series" is ideal for both new-build applications as well as refits. To learn more, visit here or view the Rack and Pinion Video.