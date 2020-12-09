Snapshots from MCY - Special edition MCY 70

Step on board the MCY 70, an elegantly comfortable yacht that boasts an essential design and large liveable surfaces. Here, every element strives for a perfect harmony between function and aesthetics.

What makes MCY 70 truly unique

1. Sophisticated design and high technology

MCY 70 is characterized by an essential design and large livable surfaces, which present a deep connection between inside and outside. Thanks to the Nuvolari Lenard's extensive expertise, the balance between functionality and aesthetics is ensured in each area of the yacht.

The sleek design of the bulwarks provides MCY 70 with a magnetically beautiful profile, while the large windows and portholes guarantee the maximum amount of natural light in each environment.

Furthermore, high technology and functional features ensure comfort and safety through all maneuvers.

2. A versatile use of space

The gathering areas on board the MCY 70 are maximized thanks to a flexible usage of the space, starting from the aft cockpit, where the dining area is integrated in the main deck layout. Here, a large teak table surrounded by a sofa with chairs, allows owners to dine comfortably shaded by the flybridge projection.

From here, we get to the exclusive bow lounge area, a clear example of the versatile usage of the space offered by this model. With large sun pads, comfortable dining tables and a mega yacht mooring area, here's where owners can host large gatherings refreshed by the cool breeze.

3. A delight sense of spaciousness

The MCY 70 conveys a wonderful feeling of spaciousness that can be sensed as soon as we enter the saloon on the main deck. Here, owners and guests can enjoy mesmerizing views over the horizon, immersed in a pleasant atmosphere enhanced by a broad presence of natural light.

Essential design solutions underline the large surface of the living area, while high-end reflective materials provide the spaces with a perfect blend of elegance and functionality.

4. Luxury, comfort and privacy onboard

Two separate stairs located on the main deck lead to the four guest cabins area, guaranteeing maximum privacy on board.

The full-beam owner cabin presents a bright atmosphere, while a harmonious relationship with the sea is offered by the large iconic portholes on the sides. The interior decor is unique and elegant, with geometric patterns and linear structures characterized by a contemporary style.

Two symmetric guest cabins feature twin beds that can be converted into a double bed.

Fully forward, the generous VIP cabin presents a large island bed surrounded by two wardrobes. Here, natural light dominates the space thanks to the wide windows located on the sides.

If preferred, the four-cabin layout can be transformed into a three-cabin layout, creating a best in class owner suite.

5. Perfect harmony between functions and aesthetics

A true gem of MCY 70 is the flybridge. This area perfectly embodies the research for a balance between usability and aesthetic appeal, offering a wide gathering area fully shaded and equipped to provide maximum comfort.

The different possible arrangements allow for a dining and lounge set up, with an additional seating area next to the helm station. Together with the wide aft terrace area which includes an open galley, this place is ideal for sunbathing or for a private and elegant al fresco dining experience.

A carbon fiber T-Top with electrically operated sliding soft top and lateral supports provides a magnificent 360 degrees view of the seascape.

A minimalist design, combined with a contemporary style and a practical layout, make the MCY 70 a yacht that is at the same time comfortable and enjoyable.