Snapshots from MCY - Special edition MCY 70

by Monte Carlo Yachts 4 Jul 02:54 PDT

Step on board the MCY 70, an elegantly comfortable yacht that boasts an essential design and large liveable surfaces. Here, every element strives for a perfect harmony between function and aesthetics.

What makes MCY 70 truly unique

1. Sophisticated design and high technology

MCY 70 is characterized by an essential design and large livable surfaces, which present a deep connection between inside and outside. Thanks to the Nuvolari Lenard's extensive expertise, the balance between functionality and aesthetics is ensured in each area of the yacht.

Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts
Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts

The sleek design of the bulwarks provides MCY 70 with a magnetically beautiful profile, while the large windows and portholes guarantee the maximum amount of natural light in each environment.

Furthermore, high technology and functional features ensure comfort and safety through all maneuvers.

Discover about manufacturing process

Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts
Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts

2. A versatile use of space

The gathering areas on board the MCY 70 are maximized thanks to a flexible usage of the space, starting from the aft cockpit, where the dining area is integrated in the main deck layout. Here, a large teak table surrounded by a sofa with chairs, allows owners to dine comfortably shaded by the flybridge projection.

Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts
Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts

From here, we get to the exclusive bow lounge area, a clear example of the versatile usage of the space offered by this model. With large sun pads, comfortable dining tables and a mega yacht mooring area, here's where owners can host large gatherings refreshed by the cool breeze.

See the technical specifications

3. A delight sense of spaciousness

The MCY 70 conveys a wonderful feeling of spaciousness that can be sensed as soon as we enter the saloon on the main deck. Here, owners and guests can enjoy mesmerizing views over the horizon, immersed in a pleasant atmosphere enhanced by a broad presence of natural light.

Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts
Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts

Essential design solutions underline the large surface of the living area, while high-end reflective materials provide the spaces with a perfect blend of elegance and functionality.

Access the full photo gallery

Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts
Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts

4. Luxury, comfort and privacy onboard

Two separate stairs located on the main deck lead to the four guest cabins area, guaranteeing maximum privacy on board.

Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts
Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts

The full-beam owner cabin presents a bright atmosphere, while a harmonious relationship with the sea is offered by the large iconic portholes on the sides. The interior decor is unique and elegant, with geometric patterns and linear structures characterized by a contemporary style.

Two symmetric guest cabins feature twin beds that can be converted into a double bed.

Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts
Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts

Fully forward, the generous VIP cabin presents a large island bed surrounded by two wardrobes. Here, natural light dominates the space thanks to the wide windows located on the sides.

If preferred, the four-cabin layout can be transformed into a three-cabin layout, creating a best in class owner suite.

Explore the layouts

Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts
Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts
Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts
Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts

5. Perfect harmony between functions and aesthetics

A true gem of MCY 70 is the flybridge. This area perfectly embodies the research for a balance between usability and aesthetic appeal, offering a wide gathering area fully shaded and equipped to provide maximum comfort.

Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts
Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts

The different possible arrangements allow for a dining and lounge set up, with an additional seating area next to the helm station. Together with the wide aft terrace area which includes an open galley, this place is ideal for sunbathing or for a private and elegant al fresco dining experience.

A carbon fiber T-Top with electrically operated sliding soft top and lateral supports provides a magnificent 360 degrees view of the seascape.

A minimalist design, combined with a contemporary style and a practical layout, make the MCY 70 a yacht that is at the same time comfortable and enjoyable.

Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts
Special edition MCY 70 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts

Related Articles

Special edition MCY 66 snapshots
The smallest model of the Monte Carlo Yachts Collection It's a pleasure to introduce the MCY 66, the smallest model of the Monte Carlo Yachts Collection. Named "mini mega yacht", it is grand in every detail boasting best features of larger units and offering real mega yacht experiences in a more compact size. Posted on 5 May Special edition MCY 105
The yacht that goes beyond trends Welcome onboard the MCY 105, the Italian luxury yacht that looks like no other. Each MCY 105 is a real one-off creation, a blend of accurate craftsmanship, cutting-edge technologies and an innovative building process. Posted on 9 Dec 2020 MCY 76 Skylounge, freedom at see all year round
A totally new way of experiencing life onboard The MCY Skylounge Collection offers a totally new way of experiencing life onboard, featuring a wide additional volume thanks to the enclosed Flybridge, without renouncing to multiple exterior areas. Posted on 1 Oct 2020 Special edition MCY 96
Pure ocean pleasure MCY 96 ensures real freedom for you and your loved ones. This timeless 30 meters' yacht is distinguished by comfort, space, privacy and safety on board that will make you feel like being on a megayacht. Posted on 3 Jul 2020 MCY 70 Skylounge makes its debut
Monte Carlo Yachts at the Miami Yacht Show In line with the MCY Collection, the MCY Skylounge's sleeker exterior lines are designed to cruise safely and with extreme comfort. Posted on 28 Feb 2020 Monte Carlo Yachts announces MCY 70 Skylounge
A new range with a wide and customizable enclosed flybridge The new Collection strengthens the yard's distinctive close relationship between the individual and the sea through new key features such as the wide and customizable enclosed Flybridge, which is available for the first time on an Italian-crafted yacht. Posted on 20 Jan 2020 Monte Carlo Yachts: A year in the mood of light
Cruising together towards new horozons The year has been signed by Monte Carlo Yachts' new Vision, a concept that has shaped the design of three new models: the MCY 66, MCY 70 and MCY 76. Delight your senses by exploring these yachts once again Posted on 21 Dec 2019 MCY 66, MCY 70 & MCY 76 take the scene at FLIBS
Seeing how the family has grown in Fort Lauderdale Going back to Fort Lauderdale and seeing how the family has grown, what a pleasure! In terms of people presence and performance, the last edition of the FLIBS was a success. Posted on 30 Nov 2019 Monte Carlo Yachts under the spotlight
MCY 66, MCY 70, and MCY 76 - a new light in the Gulf of Trieste With the arrival from the sea of the new MCY 66, MCY 70, and MCY 76 a light show never seen before brightened the bay. The three yachts were at the centre of an amazing performance enhanced by powerful soundtracks and video projections. Posted on 31 Jul 2019 Monte Carlo Yachts presents the new MCY 76
The Italian yacht-builder returns to its origins Monte Carlo Yachts presented the new MCY 76 - alongside its sisters, the new MCY 70 and MCY 66 - during an enchanting evening in Porto Piccolo, in the Gulf of Trieste. Posted on 9 Jul 2019
