Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

From never to a forever Riviera lifestyle

by Riviera 5 Jul 03:51 PDT

Professional fisherman and lifelong boat collector Russell Hancock admits he once thought he'd never own a Riviera. Yet today he's hooked and on his third, a Riviera 5400 Sport Yacht, on which he recently experienced 'the best fishing of my entire life'.

"I was a professional fisherman at a young age," says Russell from his waterside home at Toronto, Lake Macquarie, north of Sydney.

"I've had many boats over the years and I always said I'd never buy a Riviera because I didn't think I'd ever use one. I wanted something smaller and easier to take out, but I've changed, I've converted!" he laughs.

Grand Tourer on one of her many adventures, this time anchored off Lord Howe Island - photo © Riviera Australia
Grand Tourer on one of her many adventures, this time anchored off Lord Howe Island - photo © Riviera Australia

Russell's capitulation has not been at the expense of fishing or fishing boats, as he has kept all 11 of his boats.

"From an old clinker putt-putt single cylinder to newer fishing boats, they all have a purpose. I love boats, and my son uses the fishing boats. But now I'm lucky enough to live on the water at Lake Macquarie and have a Riviera right out the front."

An extended trip to Lord Howe Island made for a grand fishing adventure for Russell Hancock aboard Grand Tourer. - photo © Riviera Australia
An extended trip to Lord Howe Island made for a grand fishing adventure for Russell Hancock aboard Grand Tourer. - photo © Riviera Australia

No regrets and no time for procrastination

Five years ago, Russell accompanied a friend who was in the market for a new motorboat.

"A friend was looking at a boat and I just went along for the ride. He didn't buy it and, somehow, I ended up with a Riviera 4400 Sport Yacht. At the time a few of our friends had bought boats and so we cruised together, pleasure cruising more than fishing. A few months later I saw a 5000 Sport Yacht with a tender garage and I thought 'I'd better have one of those'."

"For four years we enjoyed the 5000SY immensely, with the grandchildren travelling up the coast to Port Stephens and down to Sydney. The 5000SY is a beautiful boat, a tremendous boat, and I totally enjoyed it, until one day I saw the 5400 Sport Yacht."

"We were in Darling Harbour with people that had a new 5400SY. I was so impressed. That same day I left Sydney, called into R Marine Dillon and bought the 5400SY. Procrastination is the thief of time, it's said."

"Now I just love boating on our Riviera, love the social activities and rafting up. I've got no regrets; Riviera are beautiful boats, nice and beamy and comfortable."

"We cruise up and down the coast on Grand Tourer and in the right conditions you can sit on 30 knots. The fuel economy is quite fair - it averages about 150 litres an hour at a full 18-20 knot cruise. And the Volvo Penta IPS drives are fantastic. The angle you get on the water with them is excellent; there's no lag and you don't get hung up between swells."

A motor yacht for all seasons: Russell admires his 5400 Sport Yacht's ‘tremendous capacity on blue water' - photo © Riviera Australia
A motor yacht for all seasons: Russell admires his 5400 Sport Yacht's ‘tremendous capacity on blue water' - photo © Riviera Australia

Russell and his family cruise up and down the east coast regularly, from Port Stephens south to the Hawkesbury River, into America Bay and Pittwater.

"The 5400SY has tremendous capacity on blue water; the ability of the boat is second-to- none, the way it handles the seas, and some serious seas too. It does exactly what it's supposed to driven at the right speed for the conditions."

"With the grandchildren on board, we have up to 10 people and there's plenty of room for us all. We'll head away for the week and it's outstanding. I think it's the ease of living on our Riviera: we have it fully optioned with night vision, satellite connection and a water maker. I also love the CZone; it took me all of about five minutes to get used to it and I'm not computer literate, it's just so simple."

"And even though my wife has ruled there's to be no fishing on Grand Tourer, I've had the best time fishing on it."

Russell and his family love rafting up with like-minded boaters - photo © Riviera Australia
Russell and his family love rafting up with like-minded boaters - photo © Riviera Australia
From the luxurious master stateroom to the sociable layout of the helm station, the 5400 Sport Yacht provides an ‘ease of living' for the Hancocks aboard their Riviera - photo © Riviera Australia
From the luxurious master stateroom to the sociable layout of the helm station, the 5400 Sport Yacht provides an ‘ease of living' for the Hancocks aboard their Riviera - photo © Riviera Australia
From the luxurious master stateroom to the sociable layout of the helm station, the 5400 Sport Yacht provides an ‘ease of living' for the Hancocks aboard their Riviera - photo © Riviera Australia
From the luxurious master stateroom to the sociable layout of the helm station, the 5400 Sport Yacht provides an ‘ease of living' for the Hancocks aboard their Riviera - photo © Riviera Australia

Related Articles

Kings' life of adventure leads to a 445 SUV
Falling in love with a Riviera in the Great Lakes Forty-two years ago, before Tim and Tricia King were married, the pair agreed theirs would be a life of adventure. They set themselves a 10-year plan to own a sailboat, have kids and set off for a life of cruising. Posted on 26 Mar New York to Kenosha: the Great Lakes adventure
Don skippered his motor yacht 1,500 nautical miles west through a series of rivers The maiden voyage of Loose Wire, Don Larsen's Riviera 525 SUV (now the 545 SUV), proved to be a spectacular inland adventure as she cruised to her home port through the Midwest of the United States. Posted on 25 Jan A summer adventure aboard Sur Reel
Cruising America's wild north-west In 2017, Jess and Jennifer Roper embarked on a summer cruising adventure aboard their Riviera 575 SUV Sur Reel through the wild and spectacular waterways around Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada. Posted on 5 Nov 2020 Great US adventures aboard a 4800 Sport Yacht
On Laura's list was single-level living with flow between the galley and cockpit When Roger Nulton and Laura Bradley looked into a new motor yacht, they required a fusion between a sport yacht design for all weather and a roomy cruiser that would be comfortable for extended trips. Posted on 22 Oct 2020 Puerto Rico dream life on a 505 SUV
Built for blue water Ah, cruising Puerto Rico! Rum, palm trees and cerulean seas. While you'd expect calm conditions to complement the scene, in reality, the Atlantic Ocean buffets the island's north side, and it's often a rough ride to find a sheltered bay. Posted on 31 Aug 2020 New York odyssey aboard a Riviera SUV
Ellen and Gary Wasserson discovered a new-found appreciation of The Big Apple Cruising under the Verrazzano Bridge with the Statue of Liberty directly ahead of them and Manhattan Island beckoning, Ellen and Gary Wasserson discovered a new-found appreciation of The Big Apple aboard their Riviera 565 SUV. Posted on 29 Jun 2020 Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht
Let the world premiere tour begin As the Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht commences her world premiere tour, anticipation is building among expectant owners eager to step aboard their dream motor yacht for the first time. Posted on 18 Jun 2020 Riviera celebrates 20th Sports Motor Yacht launch
Now cruising some of the world's most exotic waters The 72 and 68 Sports Motor Yachts, the flagships of the luxurious Riviera collection, have reached a significant milestone in production with the completion of Hull 20 following the new designs being launched in 2018. Posted on 6 Jun 2020 Cruising Myanmar on a 68 Sports Motor Yacht
Freedom in South East Asia and Myanmar's restricted waters The world's your oyster on a 68 Sports Motor Yacht, so say Jacky and Rudi who recently returned to their home port of Phuket after cruising the Mergui Archipelago on a 10-day trip. Posted on 26 May 2020 Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht kisses the water
The newest addition to Riviera's collection The newest addition to Riviera's internationally acclaimed Sports Motor Yacht collection, the 64 SMY, has just been launched as she approaches her world premiere in June. Posted on 25 May 2020
Highfield Boats - PBW - FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy