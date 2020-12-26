The unstoppable success of Sanlorenzo Superyacht in Asia

Sanlorenzo 52Steel © Sanlorenzo Yachts Sanlorenzo 52Steel © Sanlorenzo Yachts

by Sanlorenzo 5 Jul 12:17 PDT

Sanlorenzo Superyacht confirms its success on the Asian market with the sale of the 7th 52Steel unit completed by Sanlorenzo Asia, represented by Simpson Marine, which since 2015 has been the ambassador of the brand's philosophy.

The new 52Steel, which will be completed in the summer of 2022 and immediately delivered to Asia, was sold by the Singapore flagship office, which opened last year in the prestigious and exclusive Sentosa Cove marina.

"This sale represents a significant milestone for all parties involved with the 52Steel being the largest Sanlorenzo sold in Asia to date", says Nick Stratton, Sanlorenzo Asia Sales Manager. "This proves, once again, the growing importance of this region on the superyacht scene. With two Sanlorenzo superyachts already delivered to Asia this year and two more under construction, our team are hard at work and committed to delivering excellence to our trusting owners. New models, including the much talked about X-SPACE, will only help to strengthen Sanlorenzo's presence in Asia even further.

The sartorial approach of Sanlorenzo and its ability to create iconic models with interiors designed and built to measure to respond to the requests, desires and lifestyles of clients, in a perspective of advanced customization based on in-depth knowledge of all markets and their representative values, have allowed the company to achieve international success as the world's leading single-brand in the production of yachts and superyachts.

A model with a length of 52 meters, five decks and tonnage below 500GT, the 52Steel combines innovation and the highest levels of personalization with the unique ability of Sanlorenzo to break with standard schemes while always remaining instantly recognizable thanks to inimitable, refined external lines of timeless elegance, featuring rows of large windows along the hull that reinforce the connection with the sea.

As a model that has received many important prizes and honors over the years, the 52steel offers a revolutionary aft zone where the swimming pool with a transparent base on the main deck allows light to enter the spaces below - a large floodable garage area that can be converted as a beach club, expanded thanks to folding terraces - to create an almost surreal effect.

The ample interiors house up to 12 guests in five cabins: an owner's suite, two double cabins and two with twin beds.