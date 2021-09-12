Please select your home edition
New Sirena 68 World debut at Cannes Yachting Festival 2021: the countdown has started

by Sirena Marine 10 Jul 03:40 PDT 7-12 September 2021

With 11 units already sold, Sirena Yachts is proud to announce that its all-new addition to the fleet - the Sirena 68 - will make its World debut at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival (7-12 September).

  • Sirena 68 incorporates the innovative German Frers hull design which delivers world-class range by allowing displacement speeds for extended cruising
  • Numerous accommodations layouts available and a wide array of customization options in terms of color palettes
  • 11 units already sold since its official presentation in April 2021
  • World debut at 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival

The 68 is the direct result of Sirena's response to its customers' requests: "The Sirena 68 brings together all the qualities that an experienced cruisers would seek in a new yacht—essentially an upgrade in comfort and confidence in all areas." Says Sirena's Chief Commercial Officer Ali Onger. "The vibe of the Sirena 68 starts with the details. When each person steps aboard, their eyes come to rest on a facet or a fabric, an accent or an angle, some hint that lets them know they're welcome in a way that is somehow simultaneously familiar and new".

The hull shape encapsulates a cavernous volume of space, allowing everyone onboard to spread out and get comfortable, but still be together.

The innovative German Frers hull design

Like all Sirena's, the 68 incorporates the innovative German Frers hull design which delivers world-class range by allowing displacement speeds for extended cruising.

The saloon welcomes those entering from the aft deck where a dining area and open-concept galley awaits them. One will notice the play of light in this expansive space, as enormous panes of glass draw the eye to ever-changing views.

On the lower deck the amidship master stretches across the full beam, where a king-size berth welcomes the owner, a floating sensation is provided thanks to the unique inventive lighting design and to the large hullside windows admit natural light.

Dimensions and main characteristics

  • Length Overall LOA (Include swim platform exclude anchor roller): 21.4m / 70'
  • Hull Length LH ISO 8666 (Net GRP-Swim platform excluded): 19.9m / 65' 4"
  • Waterline Length LWL ISO 8666: 19.8m (at full load) / 64' 11"
  • Hull Beam BHmax ISO 8666: 5.9m / 19' 4"
  • Max Draft - TMAX ISO 8666: 1.3m (at full load) / 4' 3"
  • Loaded Displacement Dass - mLDC ISO 8666: 47 tonnes / 103617 lbs
  • Height Above the Waterline Ha ISO 8666: 6.33m (without equipment on top) / 20' 8"
  • Light Craft Condition Mass - mLCC ISO 8666: 39.5 tonnes / 87082 lbs
  • Diesel Tank Capacity: 5250 lt / 1387 gal
  • Fresh Water Tank: 1400lt / 370 gal
  • Black Water Tank Capacity: 400lt / 105 gal
  • Gray Water Tank Capacity: 400lt / 105 gal
  • Cabins: 3 standard + 1 (optional crew cabin)
  • Beds: 6 + (2 crew)
  • Heads: 3 +1 (crew head)
  • Building Material: GRP / Carbon hybrid fiber
  • Hull Type: Semi-displacement
  • Exterior styling and concept: Frers Naval Architecture and Engineering
  • Interior Decor: Cor.D.Rover Design Studio
  • Hull Design: Frers Naval Architecture and Engineering
  • Engines: VOLVO D13 900HP and VOLVO D13 1000HP x 2 (optional)
  • Marine Gears: ZF 335 IV
  • ZF 500 IV (optional)
  • Reduction Ratio: 1.964:1
  • Transmission: V drive
  • Propeller Diameter (max): 860mm / 34''
  • Max Speed: 26 knots (with 900 HH engine) and 28 knots (with 1000 HP engine)
  • Cruising Speed: 16 knots
  • Economy Cruising speed: 10 knots
  • Consumption at cruising speed 16 kn: 130 l/hr / 34 gal
  • Consumption at 10 kn: 38 l/hr / 10 gal
  • Range at 10 kn (incl. 10% reservoir): Approx. 1.200NM
  • Certification: CE Category A
Sirena 68 standard layout - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 68 standard layout - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 68 main deck - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 68 main deck - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 68 option layout - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 68 option layout - photo © Sirena Yachts

