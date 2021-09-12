New Sirena 68 World debut at Cannes Yachting Festival 2021: the countdown has started

by Sirena Marine 10 Jul 03:40 PDT

With 11 units already sold, Sirena Yachts is proud to announce that its all-new addition to the fleet - the Sirena 68 - will make its World debut at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival (7-12 September).

Sirena 68 incorporates the innovative German Frers hull design which delivers world-class range by allowing displacement speeds for extended cruising

Numerous accommodations layouts available and a wide array of customization options in terms of color palettes

11 units already sold since its official presentation in April 2021

World debut at 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival

The 68 is the direct result of Sirena's response to its customers' requests: "The Sirena 68 brings together all the qualities that an experienced cruisers would seek in a new yacht—essentially an upgrade in comfort and confidence in all areas." Says Sirena's Chief Commercial Officer Ali Onger. "The vibe of the Sirena 68 starts with the details. When each person steps aboard, their eyes come to rest on a facet or a fabric, an accent or an angle, some hint that lets them know they're welcome in a way that is somehow simultaneously familiar and new".

The hull shape encapsulates a cavernous volume of space, allowing everyone onboard to spread out and get comfortable, but still be together.

The innovative German Frers hull design

Like all Sirena's, the 68 incorporates the innovative German Frers hull design which delivers world-class range by allowing displacement speeds for extended cruising.

The saloon welcomes those entering from the aft deck where a dining area and open-concept galley awaits them. One will notice the play of light in this expansive space, as enormous panes of glass draw the eye to ever-changing views.

On the lower deck the amidship master stretches across the full beam, where a king-size berth welcomes the owner, a floating sensation is provided thanks to the unique inventive lighting design and to the large hullside windows admit natural light.

Dimensions and main characteristics