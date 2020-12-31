Ensign News, Info & Top Picks

Welcome to our update with our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure! As the new financial year dawns, we continue to see great market recovery after the initial COVID influenced decline. While many areas in Australia again experience lockdown, Ensign Yachts continues to work and deliver amazing results for our customers through our enhanced digital platform and network of sales professionals. New boat sales have been particularly strong recently, with 3 Nautitech catamarans and a few Bavaria sailing and motor yachts sold in the past month and deliveries arriving in Australia every month since February, and for many months to come. Our European suppliers have managed COVID well and continue to deliver boats with relatively short lead times compared to the competition. Bavaria Yachts has had a great year, winning European Yacht of the Year and tripling production forecasts. And Nautitech Catamarans has just launched its new model (details below). Rhea Marine's classy new 32 Open from France has thrown down the gauntlet to the Pardo and Axopar. This month we proudly welcomed the debut of the Bavaria C38 sailing yacht to Sydney and Bavaria's new twin outboard driven Vida 33 day boat debuts in Sydney in a couple of weeks. We are gearing up for some great events and additional arrivals in the near future. Keep an eye out for your invitation to some upcoming personalised viewings. We hope you enjoy our top picks and update below and look forward to seeing you out on the water soon! Happy boating!

The Ensign Yachts Team

Hamilton Island & Magnetic Race Week

Ensign Yachts will be proudly participating in the Hamilton Island Race week this year on Bob Robertson's Bavaria Yachts C45, It's Time. After Covid disrupted last year's events we are excited to be joining 200 entries in this booked out event. North Queensland is becoming one of Australia's premier sailing destinations. With back-to-back events it's certainly a must do for competitors, family and friends. Entries for both events have now closed however you can still join the wait list. Check out the links below for further information. We look forward to seeing you there!

The low down on Inmast Furling systems

A lot of people are concerned about in-mast furling systems. Most Bavarias sold in Europe use this system to great success. The main advantages to this system are: Easy to reef and un-reef from the cockpit while underway

No need to flake and cover the mainsail when done sailing. Roll it up, close the line clutches, and you're done!

Easy to handle with short-handed crews. Our latest demonstration yacht, the Bavaria C38, uses this system. Feel free to come and check it out. Heres a great article explaining the benefits of in-mast furling and how to operate it correctly:

NEW ARRIVALS

Bavaria Yachts C38 Our Bavaria C38 debuts here in Australia this week. The yacht is currently in Sydney completing its commissioning phase. This is the sister to the European Yacht of the Year, the Bavaria C42. Here is a summary of its features:

3 cabin layout with a single head

White Oak and Elm interior with Opus artificial

leather in saloon and Anthracite upholstery

GRP bowsprit

Esthec on bathing platform and cockpit benches

Taupe dodger and bimini

Advanced Nav pack with 2 B&G screens, autopilot

and AIS and 4G antenna.

Fusion multizone entertainment pack

Upgraded 40hp engine with 3 blade folding prop

Standard L shaped keel 2.05m

White GRP steering wheels

Extra winches and genoa tracks

Furling main and jib

Elvstrom Cruisetech sails.

This demo yacht for $439,000 with a standard boat base price of AUD340,000.

With a number of interested parties in the queue for a viewing, be sure to get in contact to register your interest for the upcoming viewings.

Bavaria Vida 33 Bavaria Yachts' new daycruiser with outboard engines, the Vida 33, is due to arrive in Australia at the end of July. This model is perfectly suited to the Australian boating lifestyle, but don't take our word for it, read about Yachtsport editor Detlef Jens unforgettable day aboard in Bavaria Yachts online blog, simply click below. Once the commissioning phase is complete, we will be happy to take you aboard for a viewing. Contact us to register your interest. Click Here

SOON TO BE RELEASED

Nautitech Catamarans will soon be unveiling their newest model to join the fleet. The Nautitech 44 Open promises to deliver without compromise. For those wishing to enjoy sailing with speed, comfort, safety and a true sailing sensation, be sure to watch for the release of this spectacular catamaran that will no doubt impress. More info to come!

Discover Rhea Marine

Rhea Marine, located near La Rochelle on the Atlantic coast of France, could be labelled an 'artisan' boat builder catering to a niche market. While they use modern construction and materials, they are traditional in design with a vintage touch. Rhea has re-invented the well-constructed, safe Mediterranean fishing and cruising boat, which now makes an ideal dayboat. Their attention to detail is second to none, and their expert craftsman deliver results that are incomparable to common factory production. As the exclusive brokerage for Rhea Marine, Ensign Yachts currently have an Open 23 model which can be viewed in Sydney. If you would like to learn more and see what we have to offer simply click the button below.

Bering 77 Update

After a successful launch "Veronika" is currently undergoing sea trials. Our customer's 23.99-metre Bering 77 explorer "Veronika" is due to be shipped to Australia at the end of July.

As a semi-custom project, Veronika has been conceived as the perfect long-range voyager projected to run nonstop for 22 days, averaging 192 miles a day at an 8 knot cruise speed, fulfilling an accumulated distance of over 4,000 miles, with enough power, supplies and entertainment for a family of intrepid travellers. Bering utilizes 3D modelling and design, relying on the latest and most powerful computerized yacht design software. Their in-house engineers, represent the next generation of yacht design professionals. This ensures when you own a Bering yacht, you have peace of mind knowing that you can travel to any destination of your choosing, and your vessel will ensure you arrive at your destination in comfort and safety. Ensign Yachts are proudly the exclusive dealer of Bering Yachts here in Australia.

Watch the launch

Watch the launch here

Featured New Models

Below is a selection of the popular models from some of the premier brands we represent

Rhea 23 Open AU $ 130,000 The Rhéa 23 is a perfect dayboat with a secured walkaround to enjoy a quiet and pleasant fishing boat ride, ... Ref No: RO23 More Info Bavaria C38 AU $ 340,000 The all new 2021 Bavaria C38. Best sailing characteristics meet maximum comfort and Value! True to ... Ref No: BC38 More Info Bavaria Vida 33 HT AU $ 373,000 BAVARIA VIDA 33 - Powerful elegance. The BAVARIA VIDA 33 is available in two versions, an open version ... Ref No: BV33HT More Info Bavaria S36 Open AU $ 392,000 EXPERIENCE VERSATILITY ANEW EVERY DAY. Versatile and variable, the BAVARIA S36 comes in three versions - ... Ref No: BS36O More Info Bavaria C42 AU $ 417,000 The BAVARIA C42 is the logical progression from the BAVARIA C-line, but has its own distinct character. A ... Ref No: BC42 More Info Italia Yachts IY 12.98 Price on Application The Italia 12.98 continues the outstanding pedigree instilled in a brand synonymous with high performance and ... Ref No: IT1298 More Info Bavaria R40 Fly AU $ 850,000 THE PURE PLEASURE OF LUXURY The new BAVARIA R40 sets a new landmark not just for BAVARIA but for ... Ref No: BR40F More Info Bering B80 Expedition Euro 5,900,000 A Steel semi custom raised pilothouse long range expedition trawler the B80 with her bold profile and ... Ref No: BB80 More Info

Introducing the Tofinou 12

Designed by naval architects Joubert and Nivelt, Tofinou 12 mixes craftsmanship and modernity respecting the shipyard's tradition, Tofinou 12 is a simple and elegant classic sailboat.

With the same line and esthetics as her sisterships, the Tofinou12 surprises by the speed and strength sensations. Fast and safe, she combines the beauty of teak and varnished mahogany with the modernity of stainless steel and carbon. Easy to handle, this luxury yacht is designed for solo sailing as well as for experienced crew.

Top Picks of our pre-loved Yachts

Check out the top picks from our current listings. Youll need to get in fast though as they are moving quickly. Do you have a boat for sale? Please get in touch and see why we sell more boats than anyone in the country.

Tiara 2900 Coronet AU $ 140,000 SHAFT DRIVE. This 2006 Tiara Coronet 29 is 31 feet overall - she is a fabulous day or weekender boat. There ... Ref No: EPM 811 More Info Mochi Craft 40 Europa AU $ 295,000 Look no further, she is right here! This vessel would perfectly suit a Riviera buyer. Mochi Craft was ... Ref No: EPM 812 More Info Mustang 4200 Hard Top AU $ 299,000 Mustang 4200 HT. Top of the range of the iconic Mustang 4200 range. This one's got it all. - Late ... Ref No: EPM 802 More Info Norman Wright Ketch 63 AU $ 349,000 This classical, elegant and stylish sailing yacht will transport you to another world the moment you step ... Ref No: ESC 147 More Info Regal 4460 Sports Cruiser AU $ 395,000 This Australian delivered big Regal has been lovingly cared for, recently serviced and has an extensive ... Ref No: EPM 804 More Info Bavaria S36 HT AU $ 475,000 Bavaria's most popular power boat. Demo model available with full new boat warranty and no 8 month ... Ref No: EPM 745 More Info Bruce Harris Cat AU $ 875,000 This is one serious blue water cruising cat. Sister ship just sold by ENSIGN and this one has much lower ... Ref No: EPM 800 More Info Sunseeker Manhattan 52 AU $ 1,100,000 A beautiful family and entertainer style boat, great for weekends away in comfort and style. The total ... Ref No: EPM 810 More Info

The following are a selection of our recent sales. Our brokers have had great success over the last few months as people seek to take advantage of our spectacular waterways in these crazy times. We have been achieving fantastic prices with a record breaking amount of sales. Give us a call to see why!

Hershine Ensign 50 AU $ 549,000 SOLD Probably the best equipped and best layout 50' Aft Cabin in the Country, PACKLADY has had a recent $75k ... Ref No: EPM 795 More Info Riviera M370 AU $ 160,000 SOLD Australia's most popular family boat in very nice condition with very good equipment list. - 2004 ... Ref No: EPM 793 More Info Bavaria C57 AU $ 950,000 SOLD It doesn't get any better than this. Imagine sailing the coast (or the world) with every luxury ... Ref No: ESC 463 More Info Beneteau Antares 12 AU $ 345,000 SOLD Come and view this STUNNINGLY MAINTAINED family flybridge cruiser from renowned European boat builder ... Ref No: EPM 790 More Info Ocean Yachts 56 Yachtfisher AU $ 395,000 SOLD Is this US built Ocean 56 the very best long distance cruiser live aboard vessel under $400k? Just look at ... Ref No: EPM 791 More Info Bavaria Sport 34 AU $ 180,000 SOLD 2012 Bavaria 34 Sports Cruiser. German engineering at its best! This is a big volume sports boat that ... Ref No: EPM 788 More Info



LOOKING AT SELLING YOUR BOAT?



NOW is the perfect time, with high demand and low supply we are achieving fantastic results.

The Ensign Yachts Group is Australia's largest yacht brokerage and the exclusive dealer of a selection of premier yacht brands, including Bavaria Yachts, Nautitech Catamarans, Italia Yachts, Rhea Marine, Tofinou, HeySea Yachts and Bering Yachts.



No other brokerage in Australia has the coverage we have. We have a wider network, a bigger team, more customers, an unparalleled internet and social media coverage and more locations than any other yacht brokerage in Australia.



We have been selling motor and sailing yachts in Australia since 1980 and are represented across Australia, including in Sydney, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, Melbourne and Fremantle.



Listing your yacht with Ensign Yachts gives you access to all major Australian and international websites and apps and our own website where our 800+ listings appear with 10,000 unique visitors a month. It also gives you access to our organically grown database with over 40,000 customers.



The Ensign Team consists of over 25 passionate and experienced boating personnel. Our professional sales team has vast experience in the marine industry with networks across Australia and internationally. The team has in its ranks former Super Yacht skippers, engineers, world class competitive sailors, blue water sailors with trans-ocean experience and game fishing and power boat and coastal cruising enthusiasts. The accumulated knowledge in the Ensign Yachts Group is varied and widespread and comes from all facets of boating with experience gained worldwide.



We are renowned for being personable, knowledgeable, trustworthy professionals who are great to deal with and, most importantly, achieve the right result. And that's why we develop long term relationships with our customers.



Why don't you list your boat with Ensign Yacht Brokers and join thousands of other happy customers?





