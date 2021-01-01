Please select your home edition
Edition
Highfield Boats - PBW - LEADERBOARD

Spectra Watermakers announces remote manual controlled watermakers

by Spectra Watermakers 15 Jul 02:09 PDT
Remote Manual Controlled Watermakers © Spectra Watermakers

Spectra Watermakers, specialists in energy-efficient desalination systems designed for open ocean vessels, offshore oil platforms, military, disaster relief, emergency preparedness and distributed infrastructure, and part of the Katadyn Group, announced today the launch of a new line of controllers for their compact and ultra-efficient desalination products - the Ventura 150, Ventura 200 and Catalina 340 Remote Manual watermakers.

Featuring a simplified Remote Manual controller, the new devices can be easily mounted in convenient locations and offer basic control of the watermaker without the automation and real-time diagnostics offered by the more advanced Spectra Connect controller. This makes the Remote Manual system a competitively priced option for boat builders, hands-on sailors and price-conscious end-users who want the quality and water production of a Spectra system without full automation, but with the added convenience of easy three-button remote operation.

Spectra Catalina with Remote Manual Controller - photo © Spectra Watermakers
Spectra Catalina with Remote Manual Controller - photo © Spectra Watermakers

"Spectra watermakers are relied on by customers operating in some of the most demanding and extreme conditions on the planet," said Chris Voxland, general manager, Spectra Watermakers/Katadyn Desalination. "Our new Remote Manual controllers add exceptional versatility and value to an already incredible product line. The affordability and efficiency of these products are also perfectly suited for solar powered and all-electric yachts - an area where we are seeing tremendous growth."

In traditional reverse osmosis watermakers, reject brine exits the membranes under pressure, up to 1000 PSI (69 Bar). Spectra's integrated energy recovery pump technology recovers up to 90% of that lost energy by channeling the high-pressure brine to the underside of the pump piston, reducing the energy used to pressurize the next stroke.

All Spectra watermakers adjust automatically, as part of the hydraulic design, to changes in water temperature and salinity, so there is no need to make adjustments in different climates, bays, rivers or oceans. With the addition of the Ventura 150, Ventura 200 and Catalina 340, Spectra is now making the highest level of energy efficient watermakers available to customers in three different levels of control: fully automated with Spectra Connect, completely manual and Remote Manual.

Spectra Ventura with Remote Manual Controller - photo © Spectra Watermakers
Spectra Ventura with Remote Manual Controller - photo © Spectra Watermakers

"Energy efficiency and reliability were the main factors when we selected a Spectra watermaker as standard equipment on the new Xquisite 60 Solar Sail Catamaran," said Clinton Johns, owner, Phoenix Catamarans. "Spectra systems are already used in our X5 cats with great success. Our X5 Plus has extra solar panels and larger lithium-ion batteries to ensure owners do not need to use the generators under normal conditions, even when making water. Spectra gives solar catamaran owners even more independence without negative environmental impacts, and the lower energy required means they can cruise even further without any water concerns."

For more information on the Ventura 150, Ventura 200 and Catalina 340 Remote Manual watermakers, Spectra Watermakers or the entire line of Spectra products, please visit www.spectrawatermakers.com.

Related Articles

Announcing the Sabre 43 Salon Express
Designed as a direct replacement for the recently-retired Sabre 42 Salon Express Sabre Yachts has a long history of success with models between 40 and 45 feet, beginning in 1987 with the first Sabre 42 sailboat. Posted on 14 Jul Puget Sound mooring buoy repair project
Boaters should check the project schedule before they plan an overnight trip The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will begin contracted mooring buoy repair work in the San Juan Islands beginning Monday, July 12th to repair approximately 60 buoys that are currently unsatisfactory and unusable. Posted on 14 Jul Navier teams up with AC architect Paul Bieker
For its first all-electric hydrofoil watercraft Navier is led by two MIT engineers with extensive knowledge in ocean robotics, aerospace flight controls, and autonomous systems. Posted on 14 Jul Airship - Icy Strait (and finally, moose!)
Last week we left Juneau to do some buddy boating with Dog Star for a week or so Last week we left Juneau to do some buddy boating with Dog Star for a week or so. (Our grandkid is along with us this week, and has requested lots of bumpy dinghy rides and fresh crab and maybe some fishing.) Posted on 14 Jul NEW Podcast: "The Boating Life" with savvy navvy
Adam, Lauren and their dog Freddy share their experiences From sailing novices to full-time cruisers, Adam, Lauren and their dog Freddy share their experiences of getting into sailing. Posted on 13 Jul Be Whale Wise Video
RBAW has worked hard on your behalf on ways to protect and restore our state's Orca whale population Over the last couple of years, RBAW has worked hard on your behalf on ways to protect and restore our state's Orca whale population. Posted on 12 Jul The new MCY 105 Skylounge, a true one of a kind
Monte Carlo Yachts expands its collection with the new yacht Monte Carlo Yachts expands its collection with the new MCY 105 Skylounge: a yacht so unique that has no rivals on the market. Posted on 12 Jul Manage vessel discharge and waste
Help protect our national marine sanctuaries This campaign will focus on increasing public awareness around sanctuary discharge regulations in the Olympic Coast, Greater Farallones, Cordell Bank, Monterey Bay, and Channel Islands national marine sanctuaries. Posted on 10 Jul Sirena 68 World debut at Cannes Yachting Festival
Incorporates the innovative German Frers hull design With 11 units already sold, Sirena Yachts is proud to announce that its all-new addition to the fleet - the Sirena 68 - will make its World debut at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival. Posted on 10 Jul Malibu Boats launches Malibu Wakesetter 25 LSV
The 25-foot flagship of the popular Luxury Sport V-Drive (LSV) line For 2022 Malibu Boats™ (Nasdaq: MBUU), the global leader in watersports towboat sales, has introduced the all-new Malibu Wakesetter 25 LSV, the newest model in the world's best-selling towboat family. Posted on 9 Jul
Composites Constructions 2021 - CAPE50 - FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERHighfield Boats - PBW - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy