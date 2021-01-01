Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

The new Azimut 68: an exclusive sneak peek

by Azimut Yachts 15 Jul 16:48 PDT
Azimut 68 © Azimut Yachts

Life on the sea is, above all, about freedom. It is about the freedom to enjoy every moment to the maximum, choosing how, where and with whom you spend your precious time.

Sophisticated and supremely modern, the Azimut 68 is the perfect yacht to ensure you need think of nothing beyond these three things so that you can focus on pure enjoyment.

Azimut 68 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut 68 - photo © Azimut Yachts

With a choice of three main deck layouts and a multi-functional zone, the Azimut 68 is the epitome of a true "world yacht". The starting point for its design was a comprehensive analysis of all the various ways owners and guests pass their time on board, taking into account variations in lifestyle habits and preferences across different markets.

The result is yet more freedom, but this time, the freedom of boat owners to choose the layout that best reflects their idea of how to make the most of their onboard experiences.

Azimut 68 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut 68 - photo © Azimut Yachts

In this layout, an elegant living area is located in the entrance area of the main deck, with the galley tucked away behind an innovative combination of ribbed wood and plexiglass. This solution, called Lanterna, closes the galley off to create privacy, but enables the light to flow through the entire space for a luminous, spacious environment.

For owners who are seeking a more convivial layout, the open galley version is the ideal solution. The galley is in a discreet bow location, but opens directly into the dining area, which can also be converted to a second lounge zone.

Azimut 68 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut 68 - photo © Azimut Yachts

For a slightly more informal layout the galley is located in the stern with the dining area situated immediately as you enter from the cockpit, creating a relaxed indoor-outdoor flow, while the living zone is moved towards the bow.

Discover more here...

Azimut 68 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut 68 - photo © Azimut Yachts

The exterior lines were designed by Alberto Mancini who has taken a creative and eclectic approach in innovating the modern, sport look that defines Azimut yachts. Achille Salvagni, the go-to name in the field of interior design, has lent his talents to the interiors, blending originality and graceful charm to create spaces that foster a sense of wellbeing.

The Azimut 68 will make its official debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021, but in the meantime you can enjoy a sneak peak of the very first images.

Related Articles

Azimut Yachts launches 2nd unit of Grande Trideck
The yacht will cruise the Mediterranean seas, between Italy, Greece and Turkey On Wednesday, Azimut Yachts launched the second unit of the 38-meter Azimut Grande Trideck. The revolutionary model offers an extra deck in addition to the three traditional ones Posted on 22 Jun Step on board Sport Weekender Verve 42
You can't always get what you want… or can you? According to Mick Jagger and his bandmates, you can't always get what you want. To be fair to them, however, when they penned those lyrics half a century ago, the Verve 47 didn't yet exist. Posted on 20 Jun Step on board Azimut Grande Trideck
Get up close and personal with the new flagship The Azimut Grande Trideck, our new flagship, is capturing the imagination of the world with its bold innovation and revolutionary design. Not only is it the largest boat ever built by Azimut but it is also a most surprising trideck. Posted on 13 Jun Azimut Yachts unveils Azimut Grande Trideck
The company signature ability to innovate in terms of design, style and construction Azimut Yachts unveiled its new Azimut Grande Trideck flagship, the brand's first yacht with three decks and an expression of the DNA that continues to give the company its signature ability to innovate in terms of design, style and construction. Posted on 28 May Azimut Yachts at the 2021 Venice Boat Show
Taking six models with timeless lines to its stand at the Darsena Grande - Riviera Levante The Italian shipyard will be welcoming customers and friends to its stand at the Darsena Grande - Riviera Levante, in the city's prestigious Arsenale area, where for the very first time the Timeless version of the Magellano 25 Metri will be on show. Posted on 28 May Welcome to the Grande Trideck
The magnificent new Azimut Yachts flagship With dimensions like never before and a design that breaks all the rules, the Grande Trideck is the magnificent new Azimut Yachts flagship. Posted on 12 May Azimut 78 Flybridge named "King Me"
MarineMax Yachts is pleased to announce the sale of an Azimut 78 Flybridge MarineMax Yachts is pleased to announce the sale of an Azimut 78 Flybridge, christened "King Me," to third time Azimut owners. Posted on 24 Apr Discover the Azimut S6 Sportfly
Why this hi-tech sport yacht is the smart choice The Sport Collection is known to deliver an exciting experience. But performance is just one of the five reasons why the S6 is the most advanced sport yacht on the market, as well as a "smart" choice. Posted on 12 Apr Augmented reality - The future of yachting, today
The Raymarine Augmented Reality feature provides a balance of clarity and density of information If you thought that augmented reality was only good for gaming, then you will be pleasantly surprised to hear that these systems also hold the key to the future of navigation. Posted on 4 Apr Azimut 53 - the perfect family boat
Set for her official debut early in 2021 Azimut 53 will make its official debut early in 2021. This new yacht from Azimut will compete in the mid-range Flybridge market segment, where Azimut Yachts has always played a leading role with some incredibly successful models. Posted on 30 Mar
Composites Constructions 2021 - CAPE50 - FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy