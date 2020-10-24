Innovative all-electric 20m Eegle gets superyacht-standard interiors designed by BYD

by BYD Group 20 Jul 02:30 PDT

Exclusive details have been revealed of the interior styling of the ground-breaking 20m Eegle yacht designed by Spanish studio BYD. Two contrasting themes are available for superyacht-quality accommodation that makes full use of the 5m beam of the boat, currently in build in southern France. Elegant, modern black on the one hand and Mediterranean white on the other offer differing visions for owners of the keenly-awaited, mini superyacht.

Both designs share a robust, lightweight construction technique and impeccable finish quality, however, underlying BYD's increasing claim to a place at the top table of yacht design. As the full shape of the Eegle emerges during the build process, it is clear that this will be a very special yacht that should have broad appeal for Mediterranean and coastal cruisers.

"We have carried many design projects through from concept to build and delivery, but never before on this scale or ambition," says BYD principal architect Tià Simó. "The interior of the boat is entirely devoted to owner living space, with an owner-driver concept. The saloon is the jewel in the crown. Being full beam with no side decks, the space is equivalent to that of a much larger yacht. It is all on a single level with 360º views that give you sweeping panoramic views at all times."

The two interior styles produce subtly different layouts on the main deck. The black theme is entirely open with no interior bulkheads or walls to interrupt sightlines. A square galley creates room for a glass-and-oak dining table right by the aft doors, which can be removed and stowed when necessary, to create extra entertaining space. A large central U-shaped sofa forms the comfy core of the saloon, equipped with a coffee table, and a full entertainment system that is concealed in cleverly designed cabinets on the starboard side. As an owner-driven boat, the helm and nav station is open to the saloon with two hugely comfortable pilot seats.

Here, black satin lacquered panels complement white marble backed with lightweight honeycomb composite backing. Pale upholstery in natural cotton and linen fibres is set off with darker satin and silk cushions, while rugs add character to the high-quality teak flooring.

The white interior is more Mediterranean in style, with a combination of white lacquered panels and natural oak to give a fresh atmosphere and emphasise the large spaces - ideal for hot climates. The lounging area has been carefully separated from the galley with an elegant cabinet, while the driving seats are concealed by a contemporary panel that carries the large flatscreen TV and offers handy drawer storage.

On the lower deck, BYD carefully designed the necessary technical areas so as to maximise the space for accommodation. The result is a spectacular owner's suite, plus a VIP double cabin and two further doubles. "The owner's cabin makes use of the full beam of the boat, with a full-size dressing room and bathroom, a desk, and all the space you could need," says Simó. "Of course, all the cabins are equipped with AC, state-of-the-art entertainment, and put great emphasis on noise insulation and vibration dampening."

The furniture throughout the boat is custom made by the yard to original BYD designs, and the materials used are a combination of lightweight, recycled, natural and sustainable.

It's part of the fundamental eco character of this yacht, whose heart is a 600kWh battery bank and a sophisticated electric drive system. Four 150kW motors give the boat a top speed of 20 knots, or a range of 80nm at cruising speed - enough to reach Ibiza, Corsica and Sardinia. A range-extending generator can be fitted to cover longer distances between charges. Thirty square metres of solar panels built into the superstructure can generate 9kW to recharge batteries.

The first hull is progressing well at Martinez Constructions Navales near Perpignan in France. Moulding is complete and the interior is being built now. The first Eegle yacht should be launched soon.