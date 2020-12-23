Another milestone reached for Moonen Martinique YN201

by Moonen Yachts 21 Jul 05:56 PDT

First come the engines...

Last Wednesday, July 14th, Moonen Yachts fourth Martinique, YN201, had two CAT C32 Acert engines hoisted up and skilfully placed into her engine room. A step that comes right before the joining of the hull and superstructure.

Then comes marriage...

Yesterday, the next milestone for YN201 was checked off the list as her aluminium superstructure was joined to her high tensile steel hull. The joining is the first time you truly get to see the yacht take shape. It's the moment you get to see her full magnitude out in the open, before she goes back into the shed where she will be welded together, work will continue in her engine room and pipes will be fitted. Following this will be the outfitting of her interior installation starting with the lower deck, before her final milestone, the launch.

Ian Vermoen, Project Manager says, "Every time it's amazing to see the yacht in its full glory for the first time. This point also marks the start of our intense outfitting period where all systems will be installed, the luxurious interior will be built-in and she will be painted in her final colours. The next time she will be outside, she will be fully ready to be launched."

YN201, which is available for sale, will incorporate the best features of her predecessors, M/Y BRIGADOON, M/Y KOKORO and the currently in-build YN200. She is also at the stage where her future owner can still select and customise her interior to suit their wishes.

Delivery of YN201 is due in 2022.

Follow the build of YN201 here. And for further information on the sale of YN201 please contact Marianne Hendriks on +31 6 51 99 70 60 or at .

Specifications