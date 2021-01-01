Please select your home edition
Sunseeker unveils new imagery for 65 sport yacht

by Sunseeker 21 Jul 23:59 PDT

The Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht features a level of dynamism and excitement that is unparalleled; the driving experience is one of pure euphoria. She cuts an impressive figure on the open water with speeds of up to 35 knots courtesy of the Volvo Penta IPS-1200 or IPS-1350 engines providing manoeuvrability, efficiency and dynamic performance.

Her sleek exterior profile, with an almost invisible minimalist bridge deck, has been enhanced by the addition of rakish hull glazing, emphasising her modern sporting prowess whilst increasing natural light into the lower deck spaces. The dramatic exterior is a striking blend of tinted glazing, teak, carbon fibre and polished stainless steel, perfectly balancing traditional Sunseeker design concepts with cutting-edge material innovation to create a dynamic performance model.

Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht - photo © Harry Tiger, Tiger Co
Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht - photo © Harry Tiger, Tiger Co

Central to this yacht's appeal, owners can specify a revolutionary and exceptionally innovative 'SkyHelm™'. Featuring twin bolstered seats set very low on either side of a central console, the instrumentation is courtesy of a state-of-the-art glass bridge plotter complete with retro chrome dials housing LED displays. This design sets off a very modern fully-carbon steering arm that the driver can raise to ease ingress into this racing-cockpit design or locked in a raised position for helming while standing. Cleverly, both helm seats can pivot aft for socialising, while the windscreen can also tilt up and down depending on the driver's preference and desire to be connected to the elements. Altogether, the experience is one of pure adrenaline, akin to driving a high-performance convertible supercar.

Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht - photo © Sunseeker
Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht - photo © Sunseeker

Catch the remarkable 65 Sport Yacht at this year's Cannes Yachting Festival and Southampton International Boat Show.

65 Sport Yacht principal characteristics:

  • Length overall - 20.50 m / 67'2"
  • Beam - 5.10 m/ 16'8"
  • Draft - 1.60 m / 5'3"
  • Displacement - 37,810 kg / 83,357 Ib
  • Fuel capacity - 3,500 litres / 924 US gal.
  • Fresh water capacity - 800 litres / 211 US gal.
  • Accommodation - Up to 7 guests & up to 1 crew
  • Engine options - Volvo Penta IPS up to 2,000 PS
  • Maximum speed - Up to 35 knots
  • Range @ 10 knots - Up to 750 nautical miles
  • Drives - Pods

