Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 3

Vision Marine partners with Shaun Torrente to pilot Hellkats 32' “Fulgura I” Sport Catamaran

by Vision Marine Technologies 26 Jul 09:09 PDT
E-Motion Electric Outboard Series 180E © Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer in the electric recreational boating industry serving both OEMs and consumers, is pleased to announce today that the Company will partner with Shaun Torrente of Shaun Torrente Racing to pilot the Hellkats 32' Super-Sport Widebody Catamaran, equipped with a twin application of Vision Marine's groundbreaking E-Motion™ powertrain system.

Shaun Torrente is an integral part of our plan to achieve the world's fastest electric boat, powered by E-Motion™, the world's most powerful electric outboard. Mr. Torrente will apply his experience as a multi-series World Powerboat Champion and manufacturer of marine components, to work jointly with Vision Marine and HellKats Powerboats to design the lower unit section of the engine, in addition to assisting with rigging, fabrication, and setup of the boat in order to shatter the world speed record.

Mr. Torrente will pilot the Hellkats 32' widebody boat for the world speed record attempt. Mr. Torrente's knowledge and expertise in racing, custom fabrication and machining capabilities make him an invaluable asset in the research and development of the world's fastest electric powered catamarans.

Mr. Torrente's racing career began in the United States when he was 15 years of age, going on to become an SST-120 (F2) World Champion twice in 2002 and 2003, before moving up and winning the North American F1 Championship three times. Mr. Torrente's first full Formula 1 Powerboat World Championship season was in 2011, with Team Qatar. From 52 starts, Mr. Torrente finished on the podium fourteen times, winning nine races, and qualifying for pole position nine times.

The Florida native finished runner up in the world title competition in 2013 and 2016, and on two occasions placed third overall. After three terms with Qatar, he joined the Victory Team at the Grand Prix of France in 2015, before moving to Team Abu Dhabi at the end of 2017.

In 2018, Mr. Torrente was crowned Formula 1 Powerboat World Champion, winning the title, and repeating that success the following year with Team Abu Dhabi. Additionally, Mr. Torrente throttled the Team Abu Dhabi XCAT offshore race boat in 2018, winning the 2018 XCAT World Powerboat Championship, making him the only racer to win both major UIM world powerboat championships titles in the same year.

Related Articles

Prestige X60 - new for 2022
Aboard the X60, living on the water is only natural Her architectural statement, redistributed space, multiple zones for relaxation, and exceptional level of comfort on board make the X60 the worthy heiress of the X70, flagship of the product line. Posted today at 10:13 am New Prestige 690 - in harmony with the sea
Everything on board has been carefully considered for living close to the sea Our flagship model of this season, the new Prestige 690 joins the F-Line. This new yacht reflects the heritage of the brand and integrates all the latest evolutions. Posted on 25 Jul Speeding vessels exposed, threatening right whales
Critically endangered North Atlantic right whales need your voice today A new Oceana report found that most vessels are exceeding speed limits in areas designated to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales along the U.S. Atlantic Coast. Posted on 24 Jul Intrepid Powerboats Rendezvous 2021
A one-of-a-kind weekend was had by all! A one-of-a-kind weekend was had by all! What a fantastic celebration of everything Intrepid, including the debut of our new 427 Nomad FE. Posted on 24 Jul Royal Huisman's PHI is ready to shine
A magnificently sensuous motor yacht from the drawing board of Cor D. Rover One of this year's highlights is the launch of the 58.5m / 192ft motoryacht PHI at Royal Huisman's newbuild facility in Vollenhove, The Netherlands. Posted on 24 Jul The new Azimut 68: A yacht for the world
The newest model in the Flybridge Collection The newest model in the Flybridge Collection is the Azimut 68: a high-tech yacht with a selection of three different layouts on the Main Deck to suit any lifestyle. Posted on 24 Jul Sanlorenzo announces sale of 2nd unit of 57Steel
A superyacht of extraordinary dimensions A superyacht of extraordinary dimensions, with indoor and outdoor spaces never seen before on models of this size, and innovative functional features, the new 57Steel, which has recently become part of the Sanlorenzo fleet Posted on 24 Jul Laneva Boats 2nd in Monaco Energy Boat Challenge
The event was an opportunity to discuss new clean and alternative propulsion systems The eighth edition of the Energy Boat Challenge, organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco, in collaboration with the International Motonautical Union (UIM) and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, came to a close on 10th July. Posted on 23 Jul Aquila 32 Sport reaching new standards with women
Aquila Power Catamarans wants to highlight amazing women boaters with a new campaign Women play an essential role in the world of boating, and Aquila Power Catamarans wants to highlight these amazing women boaters with a new campaign, “Attracting Women Boaters- Two Hulls at a Time.” Posted on 22 Jul Accon Fender Hangers - faster and safer than knots
Quick Release Fender Hangers are built to last With Quick Release Fender Hangers from Accon Marine, even inexperienced guests can quickly complete the task and get the fenders' height and fore/aft placement spot-on every time. Posted on 22 Jul
Maritimo 2021 - M600 - FOOTERComposites Constructions 2021 - CAPE50 - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy