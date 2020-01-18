Please select your home edition
Reinvented interior and exterior ambiances for the Prestige S-Line

by Prestige Yachts 27 Jul 02:22 PDT
Prestige 420S © Prestige Yachts

New wood, new fabrics, new colours... the style of the Prestige S-Line will be entirely renewed for 2022. The interior atmosphere is bright with subtle contrasts.

Perfectly coordinated, the exterior atmosphere is evolving with more intense, current upholstery colours.

With the desire to create an identity unique to the S-Line in line with its sporty character, today, Prestige offers a selection of woods, as well as an assortment of interior and exterior fabrics, solely for this line.

The Prestige 420S, 460S, 520S will now be offered in a new interior wood: white oak. It will blend with numerous exquisite interior fabrics in contemporary tones of grey. This evolution enables us to offer a very contemporary ensemble within a pure, soothing atmosphere.

Dark greys will also be featured in the exterior upholstery for harmony in the decor and style of these three yachts.

The newly redecorated 460S will be available for you to discover at the Cannes Boat Show in September 2021.

