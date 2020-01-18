New Prestige 690 - a refined yacht, in harmony with the sea

by Prestige Yachts 25 Jul 01:26 PDT

Our flagship model of this season, the new Prestige 690 joins the F-Line. This new yacht reflects the heritage of the brand and integrates all the latest evolutions.

Spacious and bright, everything on board has been carefully considered for living close to the sea. Benefiting from the renowned experience of the Garroni Design office, she offers an immense Flybridge and, like the X70, unequalled fit and finish.

The Prestige 690 will be available for you to discover at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2021.

An exceptional flybridge

The Prestige 690 features an incredible Flybridge of over 22m2 (240 sq. ft.), a reference in her category!

The Flybridge is completely open and offers multiple layouts, with an island lounge, lounge chairs, or an outdoor saloon with a comfortable sofa. This space is equipped with a large dining area that can accommodate up to six people and a large, fully equipped galley.

Everything has been foreseen for entertaining with a magnificent view of the sea, without having to step downstairs.

The helm station with adjustable seating is fully integrated into this space. Carbon fiber helm seats with double armrests offer the driver and his guests an ideal position for comfortable cruising.

An inviting cockpit for relaxation

The Prestige 690 integrates a magnificent sundeck: cozy, comfortable.

On the interior, as on the exterior, ever-more luxurious finish

Particular attention has been paid to fit and finish: woods are selected with meticulous attention to detail, corners are rounded, metal is stainless steel, polish is perfected, and welds are as discrete as possible.

Prestige reaffirms its global ambition by offering very high-end equipment, fit and finish, selecting the finest materials, such as FOGLIZZO for interior leathers, or RODA for the exterior furnishings.

Living with prestige: marvelously well appointed

On the interior, we find the hallmarks of Prestige: light, 360 degrees views....

The interior layout is carefully considered to offer more ease of movement, more comfort on board, and more privacy.

Upon entering, a feeling of spaciousness and openness to the sea washes over you. The generously sized galley faces a large dining table. The extremely bright, U-shaped saloon features a corner sofa paired with accompanying armchairs.

Separate access to the owner's stateroom affords full privacy, even when the Prestige 690 is configured with four staterooms (a forward owner's stateroom, a VIP stateroom, and two guest staterooms). As a complement, the crew cabin is entirely equipped for two people.

Always at the cutting edge of technology

The technical expertise of Prestige is evident in the equipment and technical systems offered on the Prestige 690 to ensure greater comfort and safety on board. New standard equipment includes not only a generator, but also Ship Control, the system that enables you to access all of the electronic functions of your boat via your multifunction display screen or smartphone.

The Prestige 690 is also powered by optimised Volvo IPS 1200 or IPS 1350 twin engines with joystick control for ease of handling, well adapted even for short-handed cruising.

Preliminary technical data: