Please select your home edition
Edition
Composites Constructions 2021 - CAPE50 - LEADERBOARD

New Prestige 690 - a refined yacht, in harmony with the sea

by Prestige Yachts 25 Jul 01:26 PDT

Our flagship model of this season, the new Prestige 690 joins the F-Line. This new yacht reflects the heritage of the brand and integrates all the latest evolutions.

Spacious and bright, everything on board has been carefully considered for living close to the sea. Benefiting from the renowned experience of the Garroni Design office, she offers an immense Flybridge and, like the X70, unequalled fit and finish.

The Prestige 690 will be available for you to discover at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2021.

Prestige 690 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige 690 - photo © Prestige Yachts

An exceptional flybridge

The Prestige 690 features an incredible Flybridge of over 22m2 (240 sq. ft.), a reference in her category!

The Flybridge is completely open and offers multiple layouts, with an island lounge, lounge chairs, or an outdoor saloon with a comfortable sofa. This space is equipped with a large dining area that can accommodate up to six people and a large, fully equipped galley.

Everything has been foreseen for entertaining with a magnificent view of the sea, without having to step downstairs.

The helm station with adjustable seating is fully integrated into this space. Carbon fiber helm seats with double armrests offer the driver and his guests an ideal position for comfortable cruising.

Prestige 690 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige 690 - photo © Prestige Yachts

An inviting cockpit for relaxation

The Prestige 690 integrates a magnificent sundeck: cozy, comfortable.

On the interior, as on the exterior, ever-more luxurious finish

Particular attention has been paid to fit and finish: woods are selected with meticulous attention to detail, corners are rounded, metal is stainless steel, polish is perfected, and welds are as discrete as possible.

Prestige reaffirms its global ambition by offering very high-end equipment, fit and finish, selecting the finest materials, such as FOGLIZZO for interior leathers, or RODA for the exterior furnishings.

Prestige 690 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige 690 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Living with prestige: marvelously well appointed

On the interior, we find the hallmarks of Prestige: light, 360 degrees views....

The interior layout is carefully considered to offer more ease of movement, more comfort on board, and more privacy.

Upon entering, a feeling of spaciousness and openness to the sea washes over you. The generously sized galley faces a large dining table. The extremely bright, U-shaped saloon features a corner sofa paired with accompanying armchairs.

Separate access to the owner's stateroom affords full privacy, even when the Prestige 690 is configured with four staterooms (a forward owner's stateroom, a VIP stateroom, and two guest staterooms). As a complement, the crew cabin is entirely equipped for two people.

Prestige 690 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige 690 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Always at the cutting edge of technology

The technical expertise of Prestige is evident in the equipment and technical systems offered on the Prestige 690 to ensure greater comfort and safety on board. New standard equipment includes not only a generator, but also Ship Control, the system that enables you to access all of the electronic functions of your boat via your multifunction display screen or smartphone.

The Prestige 690 is also powered by optimised Volvo IPS 1200 or IPS 1350 twin engines with joystick control for ease of handling, well adapted even for short-handed cruising.

Preliminary technical data:

  • Overall length: 21.45 m / 70'4"
  • Overall beam: 5.30 m / 17'4"
  • Draft: 1.58 m / 5'2"
  • Light displacement: 33,021 kg / 72,799 Lbs
  • Fuel capacity: 3,450L / 911 US gal
  • Water capacity: 760L / 201 US gal
  • Hot water heater capacity: 120L / 32 US gal
  • Accomodation: 8 + 2
  • Category: B - 14 / C - 18
  • Engine:
    • Volvo 2 x IPS 1200 - D13 - 900 HP / CV
    • Volvo 2 x IPS 1350 - D13 - 1000 HP / CV

Prestige 690 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige 690 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Related Articles

New photos of the Prestige 690
Where the sea feels like home Our flagship model of this season, the new Prestige 690 joins the F-Line. This new yacht reflects the heritage of the brand and integrates all the latest evolutions. Posted on 5 Jul Life with Prestige - Art and yachting
Mark Weiss invites us into his world and talks about his two big passions: art and yachting Founder of the Weiss Gallery in London, Mark Weiss tracks down paintings dating from the 16th to 17th centuries, attracting informed collectors from around the world, as well as top museums. Posted on 26 Jun New Prestige X70 launches at boot Dusseldorf
The first in the new crossover range from Prestige Yachts The X70 has been developed with space, light and luxury in mind, and materials have been hand selected to ensure exceptional fit and finish. Posted on 18 Jan 2020 Prestige Yachts launches new X-Line crossover
The brand continues to pursue innovation in new yacht development Prestige Yachts have been at the forefront of luxury yacht design and manufacturing since 1989 and the brand continues to pursue innovation in new yacht development to deliver enhanced comfort and well-being at sea. Posted on 20 Oct 2019 New Prestige 590 announced
Prestige releases new 590 Award-winning motor yacht manufacturer Prestige, has revealed their latest luxury motor yacht, The Prestige 590. Boasting all the innovations of the brand, this elegant new flybridge version benefits from incomparable design. Posted on 9 Jul 2018
Maritimo 2021 - M600 - FOOTERGet My Boat 2021 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy