Naiad launches 'Expedition fifteen' the first in a new line of expedition craft

by Naiad 26 Jul 01:17 PDT

Featuring Naiad's renowned offshore capability, drawn from its military and rescue pedigree, the Expedition fifteen is uniquely appointed with premium finishes and options that support extended adventures for the intrepid traveller.

Currently under construction in Australia and built for Australian conditions, the Naiad Expedition fifteen is the first of a forthcoming Naiad Expedition series. Expedition fifteen is due to hit the water in late 2021 and features triple V12 Mercury 600HP outboards - the first to be released in Australia.

Naiad Expedition fifteen - photo © Naiad
The Whiskey Project's Ryan Carmichael said the Expedition fifteen was designed for independent adventure seekers who need to know their boat can back up their appetite for exploration with the very highest standards of performance and safety.

"If you love to explore the world around you and access places that most people don't go, you need a boat with the proven ability to perform in the best and worst of situations," said Ryan.

"Whether you dream of hopping around uninhabited and remote islands, circumnavigating Tasmania or weaving through the archipelago of north western Australia, this boat is built for that purpose.

"We've developed the Expedition fifteen to meet that explorer style of requirement, which demands dependability and undoubtable safety, but we've also made it comfortable and exceptionally liveable for everyone on board."

Naiad Expedition fifteen - photo © Naiad
Naiad craft are trusted by the world's leading maritime rescue, patrol and military agencies for their exceptional handling and performance in the most challenging conditions, delivering Naiad a reputation as the 4WD of the Sea.

Naiad's proven rough water performance and handling is the perfect platform to incorporate premium features for extended travel into remote areas in comfort and style.

Taking inspiration from Naiad's military and rescue craft, the deep V hull and foam filled D Collar produced a highly capable, reliable, and seaworthy craft. The addition of the latest triple V12 Mercury 600HP outboards produces an expected 50 knots plus performance and with 2500 litres of fuel capacity the Expedition fifteen is capable of operating to a range of over 500nm at 25 knots, allowing the traveller to reach those secluded remote locations.

The aluminium foam filled plate hull incorporates closely spaced frames and stringers for maximum strength, producing a highly reliable craft that provides the traveller peace of mind when exploring in isolated and extreme environments. A shallow draft also enables the intrepid adventurer to explore up rivers and cross coastal bars with confidence.

Naiad Expedition fifteen - photo © Naiad
The Expedition fifteen cockpit is ergonomically fitted with enhanced joystick-controlled manoeuvrability, whilst shock mitigating seats provide all day comfort for the owner. These features are further augmented by night vision, radar, triple sounders, AIS, and a full suite of electronics ensuring that arrival to your destination is safe.

For extended endurance the Expedition fifteen features a water purification system for fresh water supply, generator and solar panels for your power needs and extensive refrigeration.

With a fully enclosed air-conditioned cabin, full galley, seating options in the bow for 6, upholstered sunbeds and lounge areas, the Expedition fifteen will keep everyone on board comfortable after a long day of exploring.

Naiad Expedition fifteen - photo © Naiad
The Expedition fifteen has a list of functional features for the adventurer including a concealed bow ladder for beach boarding, dive doors for ease of entry, full-size concealed dive ladder and remote bow and stern anchoring.

"Expedition fifteen allows you to make the most of life and its adventures, on your terms, and in your time," said Ryan.

"You can navigate up the far reaches of coastal rivers due the boat's shallow draft and you can comfortably beach it if you find a spot you want to pull in.

"It's easy to handle, will tackle the worst of weather conditions head-on due to its proven offshore performance pedigree, and has all the gear you need for a long trip."

Naiad Expedition fifteen - photo © Naiad
More information on the Naiad Expedition fifteen is available here.

