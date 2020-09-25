Please select your home edition
The eagerly awaited eagerly awaited Riva 68' Diable is innovation unleashed

by Riva 27 Jul 04:08 PDT
Riva 68' Diable launch © Riva Yacht

Sporty, elegant and instantly exhilarating, Riva 68' Diable touched the water for the first time on Lake Iseo.

An irresistible design, magnetic beauty and amazing performance are the distinctive features of this incredibly alluring new masterpiece, forged in the storied Sarnico shipyard and scheduled to make its debut in September at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021.

With Riva 68' Diable, a new star is born in the under 70-foot open yacht market, where Riva is the undisputed leader because of its ability to innovate with elite boats that anticipate trends and satisfy the tastes of highly evolved owners.

The brainchild of Mauro Micheli, founder with Sergio Beretta of Officina Italiana Design, working in partnership with the Product Strategy Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari and the Group Engineering Department, this incredible yacht revolutionises the open concept, incorporating exciting technological and functional design innovations that elevate liveability and comfort on board to their maximum level. All embellished by the traditional style features and premium detailing that have been distinctive features of Riva's iconic status from the outset.

"Riva 68' Diable is the irresistible temptation to which every Riva owner and fan can't wait to succumb. It looks like a design from the future, but is also a fantastic journey through Riva's hallmark style and sophisticated detailing," said Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi. "An unrivalled mix of innovation and masterful hand craftsmanship, it offers outstanding performance and unparalleled comfort. I understand the enthusiasm generated around this incredible boat and it gives me immense pleasure."

One of the stand-out new features and strengths of this yacht is the innovative built-in hard top, with a clean, linear design that hides the technical and technological elements from view. This ingenious and versatile solution protects and shelters the central areas of the yacht, including the dining area and the helm station on the main deck. The result is total coverage and maximum comfort, without sacrificing the enjoyment and sportiness of an open yacht with a top speed of 40 knots.

Another interesting functional design feature is the sunroof that can be opened in two directions (forwards and reverse) for maximum liveability and comfort on the move.

The layout of the lower deck features three cabins for six guests, arranged around an open space containing a galley and a dinette for versatility and convenience. The master cabin is amidships, with the twin cabin with single beds to port and the VIP forward.

To discover all the secrets and outstanding design solutions that will seduce owners around the world, Riva 68' Diable will make its official debut in a world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival, in September 2021, after which it will move on to the Genoa Boat Show.

