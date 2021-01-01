Lagoon Sixty 7 premiere in Hong Kong

by Beneteau Asia Pacific 28 Jul 06:57 PDT

This July, we celebrated the arrivals of three yachts over 50 feet in Hong Kong, namely Lagoon's Sixty 7 motor yacht, Beneteau's Oceanis Yacht 54 and Beneteau's First Yacht 53 sailing yachts.

The Sixty 7 was publicly presented at Aberdeen Marina Club (AMC) for her Asian-Pacific premiere on July 9th. Over 150 guests, friends and partners attended the premiere at AMC, one of the most well-equipped clubs in Hong Kong.

The owner chooses the galley down configuration for this Sixty 7. The saloon in the main deck boasts more than 30m" with two living areas: dining and relaxation. The lateral galley can be enjoyed for breakfast or as a comfortable space to relax. The guests were impressed by the spacious bow area and cockpit, the relaxing saloon where they could chill and social, as well as the flybridge with a grand view.

The premiere was a great success, once again demonstrating the growing popularity of the Lagoon yachts over 60 feet in our region. This September, we will welcome the arrival of the Sixty 5 sailing yacht in Hong Kong.