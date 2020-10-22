Please select your home edition
CLB72: In Seventh Heaven

by CL Yachts 29 Jul 07:48 PDT

Created for families who are adventurous at heart, CLB72 was first launched in 2019 and has rapidly become one of the fastest-selling models in the CL Yachts stable. Construction is now complete on the seventh unit of CLB72, and the yacht builder is preparing her for delivery to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Of the five already sold, four were delivered to clients in the USA and one in Hong Kong. Currently located at the CL Yachts North America Office in Fort Lauderdale, the sixth unit - outfitted with an elegant walnut interior scheme - is available for private tours and sea trials.

A Process of Refinement

CL Yachts never rests on its laurels, even with its most popular models. Thanks to the development of close relationships with clients, their feedback allows the company to continually hone the features of its yachts to better suit the lifestyles and experiences of owners and guests.

CLB72 hull#7 is proof. CL Yachts has introduced sliding windows in the galley and, for the first time, fully opening up-down electric windows in the adjacent saloon, providing an inside-outside feel to the main deck's open-plan interior so guests feel at one with the surroundings. The four guest cabins on the lower deck also benefit from improved natural ventilation thanks to the introduction of opening port lights.

CL Yachts CLB72 - Interior Salon - photo © Lightseed Studio
CL Yachts CLB72 - Interior Salon - photo © Lightseed Studio

Up top, the expansive flybridge now offers an electric grill and enhanced L-shaped seating arrangement under the shade of the hardtop to ensure guests enjoy alfresco cooking and dining in fun, convivial ways.

CL Yachts interiors are available in a range of highly considered, coordinated CMF "Palettes", including the recently added contemporary hickory wood option for furniture.

Technical Performance that is World Class

Of course, all the practical and technical advantages of CL Yachts come as standard on CLB72, including world-class engineering and RINA-certified composite hull construction, complemented by the builder's renowned floating framework for reduced noise and vibration.

Working with celebrated naval architect Howard Apollonio and leading marine structural engineering firm Gurit, CLB72 offers agile and uncompromising performance. As standard, the yacht is powered by optional twin Volvo Penta IPS 1050 engines for a top speed of 27 knots alongside a highly efficient fuel consumption rate. The sixth and seventh units of CLB72 have been specified with the Volvo Penta IPS 1350 for a top speed of 31 knots.

CL Yachts CLB72 - photo © Jim Raycroft and Marine Video Production
CL Yachts CLB72 - photo © Jim Raycroft and Marine Video Production

Although there is accommodation for two crew on board, CLB72s are designed to be owner-operated. Thanks to multiple generations of ownership from a family that is passionate about spending time on the water, CL Yachts' vessels are perfectly in tune with owner-operators' needs. Robust and exceptionally engineered, they offer layouts and technical arrangements that simplify operation, handling and maintenance.

"We are delighted with the positive response to CLB72 in such a short space of time, and are confident that it offers an outstanding family cruising experience on the water. The valuable feedback from each of our clients means we have already been able to make a number of enhancements to elevate the yachting experience on CLB72. As a company, we never stop learning and growing," commented Martin Lo, CL Yachts Director.

CL Yachts CLB72 - Lower deck - photo © CL Yachts
CL Yachts CLB72 - Lower deck - photo © CL Yachts

CLB72 Specifications:

  • Length Overall: 76’11” / 23.44 m
  • Length Waterline: 64’ 0” / 19.50 m
  • Beam: 19’ 10” / 6.05 m
  • Draft: 5’ 0” / 1.50 m (at full load)
  • Displacement: 105,000 lbs / 47,500 kg (at full load)
  • Engines: Twin Volvo IPS1050, 800 HP
  • Generators: Two Kohler 24kW, Autoparallel
  • Top Speed: 27 knots (approx.)
  • Cruise Speed: 23 knots (approx.)
  • Fuel Capacity: 1,200 USG / 4,540 l
  • Water Capacity: 280 USG / 1,060 l
  • Grey Water Capacity: 130 USG / 500 l
  • Black Water Capacity: 150 USG / 580 l
  • Cabins: 4 + 1 Crew
  • Berths: 8 + 2 Crew
  • Head Compartments: 4 + 1 Crew
  • Construction Material: Composite
  • Classification: RINA Hull Construction Certificate
  • Naval Architect: Apollonio Naval Architecture
  • Interior: Interiors by Carmen

