Introducing the Lomac range of Rigid Inflatables

Introducing the Lomac range of Rigid Inflatables © Flagstaff Marine Introducing the Lomac range of Rigid Inflatables © Flagstaff Marine

by Flagstaff Marine 30 Jul 13:26 PDT

Flagstaff presents the latest in our Lomac range! Lomac has been designing high-quality and high-performance inflatables since 1963 and it was the first European shipyard to introduce the fiberglass hull way back in the 1980s, a revolutionary idea that swept across the globe.

Today, Lomac boats are known as the safest watercraft on the market - and they have a consistently high resale value.

With sixty years of experience and unparalleled know-how, Lomac delivers award-winning performance, and hailing from Milan, the design and fashion capital of the world, Lomac boats are also super sleek and stylish. Take a look to see what's available.

Design, performance and reliability

Lomac is the perfect blend of clever design, great performance and consistent reliability. It has five different model ranges, each designed to deliver an unrivalled experience to its owners. All are made with Neoprene type quality tubes and full fibreglass hulls, optimised for performance and seaworthiness.

The GranTurismo 8.5m - 14m line is the culmination of years of research and development to achieve the perfect balance between design, comfort on board - berths, head/shower, galley, fridge - and smooth performance.

High performance, control and seaworthiness, combined with a unique Italian design flair and superior comfort, are the signature features of the Lomac Adrenalina range 7m - 10.5m.

Lomac OK and Lomac IN are an extremely versatile range of day boats, designed for singles, couples or families in search of a reliable, compact boat for cruising and exploring your local beaches and bays.

And the Lomac Big Game 5.4m - 7.6m series is a perfect blend of optimal fishing features and uncompromised design. The first rigid inflatable coupled with solid GRP hull created specifically for the keen fisherman - trolling, drifting and spinning - they each feature a versatile layout that can be quickly converted to a recreational craft when taking the family on the water.

Read more here...

Lomac Adrenalina 7.0

The Adrenalina range of RIBs (rigid inflatable boats) aren't your average RIBs. They're like high-performance sports cars. The Adrenalina 7.0 has a super deep V hull that is carried all the way aft with loads of bow rocker so it carves up the most demanding waterways with precision.

The materials used are of a very high quality and the hull design and structure come from racing RIBs so what we have is a very stiff, lightweight hull that is extremely, fast and efficient. You'll be doing over 50 knots with the Honda 225HP outboard, but what's important is how comfortable and dry the ride will be.

The Adrenalina 7.0 also keeps luxury and comfort in mind with a wide range of standard inclusions.

See details and pricing

Lomac IN 540 Spearfishing

The Lomac IN 540 Spearfishing Edition inflatable RIB is a win for fishing lovers.

Since the 1960s, Lomac has been a clear world leader of premium RIB production. Lomac's range is built with only the most advanced building techniques and innovative materials. The hull construction is made through vacuum infusion stratification, recognised as the best solution for fibreglass hulls and ensuring supreme strength and rigidity, along with a lighter hull.

The extra-large ORCA Hypalon 58cm tubing makes the Lomac IN 540 wide for her size and very stable, ensuring a dry ride, even in very choppy conditions.

See details and pricing

Lomac IN 600

Brand new and in stock, LOMAC IN 600 inflatable RIB is a premium RIB featuring advanced hull construction and extra-large ORCA Hylerlon 58cm tubing, ensuring extra stability in the most demanding conditions.

Features include hydraulic steering, Suzuki DF100BTL Suzuki 4-Stroke, 100HP, bow infill with cushions to make a full sunbed forward and telescopic stainless steel swim ladder under aft swim platform.

Lomac IN 600 features superior safety, performance, comfort and quality, making it a great choice for family outings.

See details and pricing

Just arrived Gran Turismo 8.5

Our newest arrival is this GranTurismo 8.5, your entry into the Gran Turismo range, the point where your glamorous day boat turns into an overnighter, with a genuine double berth cabin and separate washroom.

With Twin Suzuki 200HP outboard engines fully rigged and tuned with digital displays, the Gran Turismo 8.5 will have you travelling at 50 knots of speed in serious comfort and style.

See details and pricing

All aboard with Flagstaff Marine

Get out on the water with Flagstaff Marine!

Don't miss out on our featured monthly brokerage listings, where you'll find competitively priced boats, handpicked by our expert team.

Flagstaff Marine is Australia's leading boat brokerage, and our full range of services also includes charter investment and power maintenance packages. We take care of cleaning and maintenance so you can spend your time on board exactly where you should be - out on the water!

If you are interested in buying a boat or selling your own anywhere in Australia or internationally, please get in touch.