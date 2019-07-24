Pardo GT 52 just announced

by eyachts 3 Aug 01:52 PDT

The Pardo GT 52 will be positioned between the Walkaround and the Endurance range, appealing to a segment of owners looking for even more spacious and comfortable volumes than the current walkaround models - but without sacrificing performance.

For Managing Director Peter Hrones, the Pardo GT 52 is one of the most exciting new models to enter our range, "We have a close relationship with the factory at Cantiere del Pardo and we have been keeping the GT range a secret since our partnership began in early 2020. When I saw the official plans, I was glad to see chose vertical windows, a suggestion I made because it won't be a hot in our climates, you get the feeling of more interior space when at the wheel and a more distinctive look. What I really love about the GT52 is that the cockpit is huge and with the free flowing saloon you end up with approximately 30 feet of one level entertaining space. The GT range will be ground-breaking for Australia and New Zealand, the cabin is ideal for our weather conditions and the Italian styling and design choices are sure to capture the hearts of our local boaties. We cannot wait to bring this elegant and sophisticated model downunder."

The latest challenge from Pardo Yachts

The new 52-footer's central element to its design is based around the continuity between the interior and exterior spaces, as already seen on board the Endurance 60: side stern windows which rise upwards, stern doors which can be opened completely and the roof in semi-open mode. A complete reorganization of the spaces also offers a wider usability for the cockpit, with a dining area and extended sunbathing areas, as well as a more generous and flexible 'liveability' below deck. This is due to two optional interior layouts (galley up or galley down) each of which transforms the perception of space, enhancing the time spent on board especially during long distant cruising.

"It is stimulating to imagine life on board the Pardo GT 52 considering these two layout options in the living area" - says Massimo Gino from Nauta Design. "On the one hand, a solution with a large kitchen close to the guests in the cockpit and with a large relaxation area with TV on the lower deck; on the other hand, a super-equipped kitchen and a very large dinette lounge on the main deck."

52 feet of authenticity

Clean, unmistakable hull lines, with the inverted bow typical of the Pardo Yachts family, with an exterior layout that emphasises the relaxation areas. On the GT 52, three people can be comfortably accommodated on the bow sundeck, and another eight can be accommodated in the stern area, seated around the dining table, which can be transformed into a second sundeck. Also in the stern area, the bridge is 60 cm longer than that of the Pardo 50, allowing the owner to place, lower and recover the tender or the jet ski due to the practical electric system.

These design choices underline the attention to detail paid to the space available for guests, as confirmed by the Zuccheri Yacht Design studio: "The hull of the Pardo GT 52 is an evolution of that found on the Pardo 50, in which also shares the Volvo Penta IPS motorization (2x650 in the standard version, or 2x700/800 as optional). Apart from this choice, the two models have substantial differences in terms of internal volume, weight distribution and centre of gravity. The GT 52 has the engines displaced further towards the stern to give more space to the cabin plan: the engine room and the main weights have been completely revised to balance the boat in the best possible way, despite the modifications made. The hydrodynamics have been revised, taking into account the greater weight created by the cabin plan - clearly wider - and by the closed superstructure, as well as by the more important interior furnishings compared to the Pardo 50."

365 days of comfort and design

The interiors of the GT52, as on every Pardo yacht, are designed to provide an experience between comfort, functionality and to provide ability to travel long distances with guests on board. Every square inch has been designed with the idea of creating living spaces that are typical of a luxury apartment.

Starting from the master cabin with increased volume and rotated with the head bed oriented on the side to ensure better circulation in the cabin, connected to a large bathroom with shower at the bow. Followed by the VIP cabin with bathroom and the crew cabin. As already mentioned, the architecture of the spaces allow two layout options: galley up and galley down. With the first one, it is possible to have a lounge area with TV or a third cabin with a bunk bed on the lower deck level, with the second one, the square of the dinette is even bigger and the kitchen below deck is even more equipped for use even in non-summer weather conditions.

"A cross-over that enhances the pleasure of life at sea"

The innovative solutions of the GT 52 are evident, as Massimo Gino of Nauta Design explains: "The Pardo 52 GT represents the cross-over between a walkaround and a classic cabin cruiser. The lounge on the main deck is protected by the superstructure and can be completely opened towards the stern, the door of the lounge and the two aft windows make it possible to put the latter in direct connection with the large and functional cockpit, or to separate the lounge from the outside by creating an internal area that can be conditioned or heated depending on the conditions. In the top there is a large sliding canopy to always have optimal ventilation. The sidewalks go up to the deck level to create a very large flush area for relaxation in the bow, with a large sundeck in the middle of the deckhouse. Due to the flush deck, important volumes are gained in the bow interiors: the master area benefits enormously from these volumes with a comfort that is rarely found on boats of this size."

A perfect combination between aesthetic and marine character

Space, luminosity, elegance and comfort. Marco Gugnoni from the Technical Office of Cantiere del Pardo explains the choices behind the development of a yacht designed from the outset for luxury cruising: "The innovative concept of the Pardo GT stems from an idea to create a convivial boat that could best connect the interior (the sheltered area) with the exterior, i.e. the sea. The boat features innovative solutions that maximize the comfort of life on board and the ease of use in every moment of the nautical routine."

The naval architecture, with proportions and profiles that link the marine character of the boat to its aesthetics and safety: "The external line alludes to an updated Pardo family feeling, with clean lines that communicate the tendency to a comfortable but at the same time sporty navigation and suitable to sail the sea safely. The deck layout is the result of a meticulous study that allows you to enjoy every single moment on board without compromise. As far as the interior layout is concerned, what stands out is undoubtedly the flexibility of choice between an open space with galley and a real salon on the main deck connected with the external cockpit. The master cabin is spacious and bright, with a bathroom complete with every comfort, proving the completeness of an environment that combines elegance with the daily needs of guests. An idea derived from the high maritime expertise that Cantiere del Pardo boasts, to make customers experience the sea in all its spaces and make the sailing experience satisfying even for the most ambitious owner, thanks to the different options offered. We can therefore say that we have fully embraced a concept where the aesthetics of the forms is never separated from its marine function."

Technical data sheet

Overall length: 54,39 FT

Waterline length: 47,96 FT

Maximum beam: 16,27 FT

Fuel tank: 2000 L

Water tank: 605 L

Engines: standard Volvo IPS 2x650 / opt. Volvo IPS 2x700 - 2X800

Project: Cantiere del Pardo / Nauta Design / Zuccheri Yacht Design

World premiere: Dusseldorf 2022