Update on Aventura A14

Aventura A14 © Nova Luxe Yachts

by Nova Luxe Yachts 4 Aug 14:20 PDT

The trip to the Aventura boat yard was very constructive. I was able to meet with the engineers and explain the necessary changes to the electrical system.

One change, we unfortunately could not do, was to use the Transfluid clutch to make the A14 a hybrid yacht. This requires a straight shaft and the yacht currently uses a V-drive, furthermore, structural elements prevent the expansion of the engine room. Laska Design will be able to figure out a solution, however, it will take time. Torqeedo 100kw motors do fit in the current design.

The goal of our changes is to eliminate the need to run a generator for any house needs. To do this, we removed the generator from the yacht, easy right? To compensate, we added electromaax alternators to each motor for a combined total generating capacity of ~20kW. Far better than a 6kw genset and one less motor to service. We changed the convertible top to a solar array of 6.6kw which will produce about 25kWh in a day. We chose a more efficient AC unit by Termodynamica. As well as adding 30kw of 24v batteries and Victron inverters and solar chargers with enough power to run all house appliances. By our calculations, this system will eliminate the need to use diesel fuel to operate the house load on sunny days and if the sun won't shine, the motors will recharge the batteries completely in 1.5 hours. A far better solution than running the genset all night long.

A few ponds away is the Land Down Under and a harrowing canoes paddle across the Tasman Sea is the Land Of The Long White Cloud. Here, Herley yachts has constructed one of the best hybrid yachts on the water and they completed it a year before other brands started to market electric yachts not even constructed. In classic New Zealand fashion, they developed the system themselves and it works extremely well. This is a stark contrast to the New York approach of simply buying the best products in the market. However, our alternative strategies may soon cross wakes.

Herley is eager to expand internationality and has seen the success of other New Zealand firms like Doyle sails when they export. Nova Luxe wants to offer our customers the best electric solutions in the world (PERIOD). Our distribution deal hinges on the import of the Herley 3400 as a showpiece for the brand. With that in hand the marketing strategy is simple, put as many operating hours on the electric system and water between the hulls as possible.

Our first re-fit with the Torqeedo system has over 10,000 operating hours clocked and doing the same with the Herley will prove that buying a Herley hybrid new or used is a good decision.

The Herley 34' was the largest size the New Zealand builder could afford to build on spec. Now with that proven, they have a buyer for a 60' model and I am pushing for a middle size that could be used for the Great Loop (Looper Max).