Marine Auctions August Online Auctions

Please find the link below for Vessels and Marina Berth that we will be offering for sale in our August Online Auction. The Bidding will commence at 5 am on Wednesday 11th August and will end on Thursday 17th August at 2 pm . Please note we have extended Bidding for this Online Auction.

Related Articles

Marine Auctions July Online Auctions

The bidding will commence on 1st July and will end on 7th July Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the Vessels and Marina Berth that we will be offering for sale in our next Online Auction.

Major New and Used Sail Global Online Auction

Bidding open until Wednesday 16th June 2021 at 2pm AEST. The Bidding will end on Wednesday 16th June 2021 at 2pm AEST. If there's something you like here, why not place a bid?

Marine Auctions May Online Auctions

Bidding for this Online Auction will commence on Thursday 27th May Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the vessels etc. that are to be offered for sale in our May 2021 Online Auction.

Marine Auctions April Online Auction

Bidding commences today and will end on 21st April The Bidding is to commence on Thursday April 15th and will end on Wednesday 21st April 2021 at 2pm AEST.

Marine Auctions April Online Auctions

Bidding will commence on Thursday 15th April Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the vessels etc that are to be offered for sale in our April 2021 Online Auction. The bidding will commence on Thursday 15th April and will end on Wednesday 21st April at 2pm AEST.

Marine Auctions February / March Online Auctions

Bidding will commence on on Thursday 25th February Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the Boats and Marina Berths next Online Auction. The Bidding will commence on Thursday 25th February and will end at 2.00 pm AEST on Wednesday 3rd March 2021.

Marine Auctions January Online Auctions

Bidding will commence on Friday 22nd January Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the Boats and Marina Berths next Online Auction. The bidding will commence on Friday 22nd January and will end on Thursday 28th January 2021 at 2 pm AEST.

Marine Auctions November Online Auctions

Bidding to open on Friday 13th November and will end Thursday 19th November Bidding to open on Friday 13th November and will end Thursday 19th November at 2 pm AEST.