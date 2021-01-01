New Beneteau Antares 8 - the ultimate family weekender

by Beneteau 6 Aug 09:07 PDT

Even more innovative and versatile than its predecessors, the new Antares 8 boasts a range of novel functionalities that makes it the ultimate leisure craft, promising maximum comfort allied with the incomparable style and elegance that is a trademark feature of this iconic range. A boat that handles well in any situation, whether taking it easy with family and friends or just getting away for a few days.

A mid-range model in Beneteau's weekender range, the new Antares 8 preserves the signature features of Beneteau's long-standing expertise in building innovative, high performance, family-friendly boats. The Antares 8 offers novel features designed specially for lovers of nautical pursuits, with a special focus on fishing enthusiasts.

The Antares 8 now comes in two versions, Cruising, which provides exceptional onboard comfort and conviviality, and Fishing, which has everything fishing enthusiasts may need.

Power and elegance: stylish recreational boating

With its sporty, stylish design, the Antares 8 perfectly embodies the brand's weekender spirit. The overall impression is one of elegance, enhanced by a sleek, streamlined profile that gives the boat its sporty allure. The two versions have their own individual character - Cruising with its sleek, contemporary profile, and Fishing, which has an altogether more sporty feel.

Exceptional habitability and modularity: a convivial weekender perfect for family outings

The new Antares 8 offers exceptional habitability with spacious and comfortable accommodation that provides ample room for up to nine passengers. A major new feature is the starboard side gate that will make it easier to dock the boat, and allow fishing fans to bring even their largest catches aboard.

The wide platforms, flush with the deck, provide for safe boarding and can double up as a swim platform for dips in the sea. Lastly, the starboard walkway has been widened to make it easy to move around the boat to the bow which has a spacious sunbathing area, an essential feature for relaxing cruises.

The modular cockpit in the stern guarantees the crew optimal comfort. A new feature, the removable tabletop, converts the benchseat in the cockpit, the folding benchseat in the port freeboard and the benchseat backing onto the glazed window in the saloon into a spacious sunbathing area, or provides passengers with comfortable seating for a sociable meal or sundowner.

Clever design that is perfect for cruising

The Antares 8 is packed with clever, practical features that enhance the boat's habitability. In addition to providing a storage area, the rear benchseat slides forward revealing a space that makes it easy to raise the engine. The bench opposite can house an ice-box to keep food and drink chilled during longer trips.

The perfect weekender, Antares 8 has ample storage space in the bottom of the cockpit, used to store all the boat's accessories. Lastly, the roof rack is ideal for storing all the equipment essential to leisure pursuits, whether at sea or ashore, such as a kayak, paddleboards or some bikes.

Designed for comfortable onboard living - ideal for family cruises

The Antares 8 is packed with features that make coastal cruising a real pleasure. With its attractive design, toplevel fixtures and fittings and sophisticated upholstery available in two colourways, the saloon is both elegant and practical. The swivelling helmsman's and adjustable co-pilot's seats can be tilted to face either the saloon or out to sea. In addition to providing wonderful sea views and bathing the interior with light, the large glazed windows also keep the boat airy and well ventilated.

Interior fittings on the Antares 8 include a galley area with a fridge and a choice of a gas or electric hob. Lastly, the Antares 8 can also be equipped with an air-conditioning system - perfect for keeping the boat cool during hot weather when berthed, and even when at sea due to its powerful lithium batteries. This is a really exceptional feature on a boat this size.

Up to five passengers can sleep over on the boat. There are two double berths, one in the cabin and one in the wheelhouse, with room for an extra bed in the cleverly designed space under the saloon. The outstanding habitability of the Antares 8 is completed by the bathroom with its excellent headroom.

Safe and seaworthy - a pleasure to drive

The Antares 8 retains the tulip-shaped hull design that is the flagship feature of the Antares range, making this a boat that has excellent stability on the water and handles well in all conditions. The ergonomically-designed helm station has an optional 12-inch control panel. With its powerful 250-horsepower engine, the Antares 8 can reach a top speed of 35 knots.

Antares 8 fishing, fitted out specially for fishing fans

Designed for physically demanding fishing trips, Antares 8 Fishing has an open cockpit that makes it easier to move around the boat; everything about is perfectly designed, right down to the smallest detail. The rear benchseat is replaced by a fishing station that comes with professional-grade rod holders. In addition to the recirculating livewell tank, this Fishing version also has three storage compartments under the cockpit sole, one of which can take a fish box.

Rod holders are fitted into the freeboards, and also on the roof's hardtop extension. The roof can also be fitted with a 12-inch display used to survey fishing grounds. Continuing our tour of the roof, there is a search spotlight in the rear, and a LED light at the front for better night-time visibility.

The world premiere of the new Antares 8 will take place at the Southampton International Boat Show, after which the boat will be presented at boat shows across Europe in La Rochelle, Barcelona, Paris and Düsseldorf.

Provisional technical specifications