Williams Jet Tenders announces the redesign of its highly popular DieselJet 445 and DieselJet 505

by Williams Jet Tenders 6 Aug 09:41 PDT

Williams Jet Tenders, the world's leading jet tender specialist, has implemented its new design direction and today unveils a complete redesign of its popular and reliable DieselJet 445 and DieselJet 505 models.

The new DieselJet 445 and 505 both benefit from Williams' trademark slash-cut tube design to enhance the overall aesthetic and to aid fore and aft stability whilst under way. There is a new helm layout and design featuring a centrally mounted multi-functional Raymarine Axiom 7 display, as standard, with two dedicated storage areas to port and starboard of the screen. A flush fit, black Navix panel, in combination with a row of push button control switches, complements the overall helm design to create a modern control centre for the boat.

A completely new contoured upholstery design has also been implemented on the boat using the latest silvertex material options. This includes an integrated boarding pole location in the helm backrest, ensuring boarding is safe, stable and easy. Both models also feature a redesigned transom, continuing the design language which was first seen on the DieselJet 415. Both models now benefit from a larger bathing platform with a single lateral stainless steel grab handle for ease of climbing in and out of the water via the bathing ladder.

Offering exquisite quality and comfort, the DieselJet 505 is a master of practicality, and now benefits from an additional seat in front of the helm console, increasing the tender capacity to 8+1. The tender is 5.03m in length, features a 68-litre fuel tank as standard and is powered by a 110HP Yanmar 4JH4 diesel engine. She can reach speeds of 40mph and is available with fully customisable moulding colours, tubes and upholstery. Offering maximum flexibility and confidence at sea, DieselJet 505 is available with full SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) certification.

The DieselJet 445 is luxury in a compact package, and now boasts more functional seating in the bow thanks to moving with the helm position aft, increasing capacity to 7+1. The tender is 4.5m in length, features a 68-litre fuel tank as standard and is powered by a 110HP Yanmar 4JH4 diesel engine. She can reach speeds of 40mph and is available with fully customisable moulding colours, tubes and upholstery.

Ollie Taylor, Head of Commercial Development at Williams Jet Tenders, commented: "We are really excited to launch the complete revamp of our two most popular DieselJet models. We are looking forward to introducing the new DieselJets to the public at Cannes Yachting Festival 2021, so please drop by the stand located at the entrance to the Palais Des Festivals."

To find out further information about Williams please visit www.williamsjettenders.com.