Global Reveal: Maritimo M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht

Maritimio M60 Dusk landscape 2 © Maritimo Maritimio M60 Dusk landscape 2 © Maritimo

by Maritimo 11 Aug 21:51 PDT

Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo, has unveiled its fifth new model in 2021, a record for the company, with today’s exciting global reveal of the all new M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht.

The M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht is slated for its official global launch early in 2022.

The global reveal of the M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht marks the fifth of eight total global launches or global reveals scheduled in 2021, as announced by Maritimo Design Director, Tom Barry-Cotter earlier this year.

“Our immense new model development strategy sees us continue our way up the model lineage with more and more breathtaking new models in development,” he said.

“Our completely in-house design team are continuing to set new standards in flybridge motor yacht design, as we combine innovative design expertise with the collaboration of our knowledgeable global network of Maritimo owners.

“The new model design developments, the team are working on in collaboration with our customer network are truly spectacular, and we grow more excited with each new global reveal.

The M60, the latest spectacular new addition to our M-Series Flybridge Motor Yacht lineage, has been a new model development of the highest focus and detail across all divisions of Maritimo since the beginning of the project - for a very special reason.

The M60 carries the designation of the very inception of the Maritimo flybridge motor yacht known today – The highly acclaimed Maritimo 60.

“At the beginning of this project, it was made clear by Maritimo founder, Bill Barry-Cotter, that the M60 had to be a motor yacht that was truly special, as the 60’ flybridge designation was something that he held close to his heart,” said Barry-Cotter.

“The Maritimo 60, of course was the brand’s very first motor yacht, which debuted in 2004, collecting honours as the “Cruiser of the Year” and “Australian Boat of the year. “It has since gone on to earn a reputation as a stand out bluewater cruiser with a diehard following.

“From there the Maritimo brand’s esteemed standing of crafting flybridge motor yachts, of the highest quality and engineering excellence was forged.

“Just like the original Maritimo 60, the new Maritimo M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht has arrived ahead of it’s time, and in time to lay the course for flybridge motor yachts of the future.”

Exterior Form

Of the many new features designed into new M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht, one of the most apparent is within its alluring exterior form.

Following the design direction of recent Maritimo model launches, the M60 is styled within these cues but with the length to aesthetically elongate its exterior profile.

The completely new deck and flybridge superstructure lines evoke a sense of balance and poise in any anchorage.

Exterior flybridge wings provide brand defining function in the space they offer within the flybridge and aft galley, as well as protection provided over the side decks.

An important design consideration from the Maritimo design team are the proportions of deck and accommodation spaces, acting on Maritimo owner’s feedback on where those onboard enjoy spending most of their time.

“The feedback from our global network of owners had showed us that our customers really enjoy the protection and connection with the environment from the cockpit and platform zones, and once anchored up, that is where we are spending most of our time at anchor,” said Barry-Cotter.

It is for that reason that Maritimo has heavily emphasized the amount of space within these areas, by creating bias to the amount of rear deck space when addressing the overall proportions of the exterior design.

The result is a stunningly balanced exterior profile, with an immensity of cockpit deck, and adventure deck space with the ability to cater to a vast range of entertaining, relaxation, or adventuring activities.

Long Range Capacity & Capability

The M60’s 60’10” (18.53m) LOA hull is an advanced evolution of Maritimo’s longstanding experience in long range cruising design. The variable deadrise hull with deep keel, sharp bow entry and flattened progression aft has been focused on offshore cruising efficiency, cruising comfort and stability.

The M60 will be powered by standard twin Volvo Penta D13-800MHP power units with the option for Volvo Penta D13-1000MHP or Scania Di16 1150MHP upgrades.

Hull design and engineering are centered on straight shaft drive technology with the standard Volvo Penta D13-800MHP power units transferring power to the water via an ultra-efficient 8-Degree straight shaft angle to the 5x Blade Nibral Propellers.

The low 8-Degree shaft angle also reduces overall draft to a very versatile 1.35m (4’4”) opening an array of anchorage possibilities within any region.

The M60’s 4550L (1200 US GAL) fuel capacity, also opens the door to a range of destinations, as the immense standard fuel capacity combined with Maritimo’s esteemed economical cruising efficiency will ensure owners can reach those secluded destinations with minimal stops.

The fuel system is also comprised of three tanks that are designed to lower the vessel’s centre of gravity and further increase stability.

Two wing tanks flanking each hull side compliment a 2300L (607 US GAL) main tank located along the M60’s keel line, keeping the main mass of fuel as low as possible in the hull, creating greater stability.

One added benefit from the triple tank fuel system, is that refueling can take place through a single filler from either side of the vessel.

Another essential feature when designing in long range capability is storage options for additional supplies, water toys, fishing gear, safety gear and tenders – The M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht caters to these needs with an abundance of storage via the aft garage lazarette.

The expansive adventure deck space can be lifted via electric actuators to uncover the largest garage lazarette area within any Maritimo to date. The tender garage has the ability to house a 3.2m (10’ 3”) tender or even select two -person jet skis when optioned with 350kg rear davit. Alternatively, the fully lined garage space can be used to store additional supplies, adventure toys such as kayaks, SUP’s, and SCUBA gear.

The M60 also offers tender storage options within the forward deck with forward mounted 350kg davit, or via storage atop of the expansive adventure deck, or optional 1.4m hydraulic platform.

Cruising Comfort

The Maritimo 60 effectively created the long range enclosed flybridge motor yacht known today, and although its defining features have been incrementally evolved over time, the function they provide remains the same.

The defining feature of the Maritimo M-Series is its recognizable enclosed flybridge skylounge with internal staircase – providing the ultimate comfort for any long-distance passage.

The climate controlled flybridge skylounge has been enhanced in space through the design of the exterior wings melded within the swept contours of the M60’s exterior form. The space incorporates a pair of distinct flybridge lounging areas, with a forward cruising lounge and aft TV lounging, which can conveniently convert to an additional sleeping berth if required.

Expansive Deck Spaces

It is beyond the flybridge skylounge doors where the M60 really begins to excel. The flybridge balcony offers over an unprecedented 11.0 square metres of protected outdoor deck space. The flybridge hardtop design also incorporates a rear awning with the option for inset clears with roll-up/down partitions to conveniently transform the outdoor area into a hybrid indoor/outdoor area in a matter of seconds. With the flybridge bifold doors stacked open the skylounge space creates an incredible total combined area measuring over 23.0 square metres.

Beyond the saloon doors the expanse of deck space within the upper cockpit and adventure deck is as equally impressive, with the upper cockpit also capable of transforming into a protected indoor/outdoor zone via concealed clears or breezeway hidden away within the overhead headliner.

The upper cockpit offers up to three separate lounges including a standard ‘U’ Shape dining lounge area aft to comfortably dine six guests.

The upper cockpit is central to galley, side decks and adventure deck.

Deep walkthrough side decks lay the pathway to the forward deck where those on board are secured by generous height bulwarks and bow rail through to the forward anchor well.

A single step behind the upper cockpit on the adventure deck, externally placed from the clear enclosure is the rear entertainment module, complete with sink, BBQ Grill, and large top loading refrigeration.

Lavish Living & Accommodation.

Seamlessly connecting the upper cockpit deck and the luxurious saloon lounging area, is the iconic Maritimo aft galley.

It serves both indoor and outdoor dining areas, and socially connects those preparing the meal with who is already dining and entertaining.

Veiling all sides of the M60 saloon are enormous sections of glazing, injecting the surrounding seascapes right into the living area. There is also the added option of Maritimo’s unique two stage vista sliding windows which transform the entire saloon into an indoor/outdoor retreat.

The open atrium companionway design invites more natural light down to the lower accommodation, providing an open airiness for the companionway laundry which can be optioned with either combination washer/dryer or separate washing machine and dryer.

The three stateroom, two ensuite layout is designed to maximise every inch of the internal hull volume provided by the 5.2m (17.0’) beam.

Forward there is an offset queen stateroom with adjoining ensuite. The offset berth arrangement provides greater practicality for guests to walk around all sides of the berth without navigating steps, which greatly simplifies any bed-making duties.

A generous twin single stateroom awaits guests to starboard, with the option for the inner bed to slide outboard to create a double bed for couples.

A full beam king master stateroom is located midships, where the M60’s 60’10” (18.53m) hull’s volume is really experienced. Panoramic hull windows veiling each hull side provide more vistas and enable owners to feel connected with the environment.

Global Launch | 2022.

Maritimo have already secured numerous orders from customers involved within the design development, with the first scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2022.

The Maritimo M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht Global Launch is set for the 2022 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.