New images of the G-Fifty unveiled by Levi Design and PMP Designs

by PMP Design & Levi Design 15 Aug 02:26 PDT

A new set of renderings of the G-Fifty, including the first images of the interior, has been unveiled by Levi Designs and PMP Design (the latter fronted by Pasquale Mario Passalacqua).

These two firms redesigned the G-Cinquanta powerboat, built in 1967 for Gianni Agnelli, taking inspiration from the past and incorporating the latest modern improvements in design and technology.

Martin Levi of Levi Designs, son of the G-Cinquanta's designer Sonny Levi, explains the design philosophy: "The Levi philosophy has always been on the quality of the ride, the dryness of the hull, and the efficiency of the boat for both fuel consumption or speed. With these core values upheld the link between past and present is evident both with the recognizable sleek low freeboard and reverse sheer."

The design of the G-Fifty involved trying to marry the exhilaration of extreme high-speed performance without sacrificing elegance and luxury.

The attention to detail and the uncompromising quality of the build and fit-out is evident in this design classic.

This project started in 2016 when Sonny Levi developed a new super-efficient hull with outstanding sea-keeping qualities.

The G-Fifty encompasses the charme of the G-Cinquanta with the added bonus of modern engine technology and state of the art composite construction materials.

Taking orders now for 2022 delivery.

Levi Designs and PMP Design

Levi Designs are a world leading authority on high-speed hull design. They designed and built the first ever deep v hulled boat and Invented surface propulsion.

PMP Design was formally born in 2014, and boasts a long collaboration with Levi designs and Sonny Levi himself. Recently the studio signed the Corsair Sport PMP and Levi PMP 8punto5. PMP Design offers a complete design service from the drawing board to the turnkey delivery of the finished product.

The studio has a huge expertise in Exterior styling and Interior Design, and their striking designs emphasize elegance, speed and originality.

The original, 1968 G. Cinquanta

G-Fifty specifications (preliminary data)