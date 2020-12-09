Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 2

MCY 76 has found her owner in Hong Kong

by Beneteau Asia Pacific 17 Aug 19:33 PDT
MCY 76 © Monte Carlo Yachts

Arrived in Hong Kong late May, the new generation MCY 76 has quickly found her owner in July, once again demonstrating the popularity and strong demands of Monte Carlo Yachts in Asia.

MCY 76 - photo © Asia Yachting
MCY 76 - photo © Asia Yachting

Increased personal connection with sea

At 23.06 metre, the new MCY76 offers increased unique customisation opportunities in its size category, a trait shared with the MCY 70 and MCY 66, alongside the even greater exposure to natural light afforded by the wider windows for an even increased personal relationship with the sea.

The exterior lines of the new MCY 76 are sleeker than ever, inspired by the larger units of the MCY Collection. The MCY 76 features larger than ever life interior spaces, enhanced exposure to natural light, and unprecedented custom layout configurations. The enlarged surface of MCY 76's Fly bridge offers a spacious lounge area with a large open air galley and multiple comfortable seating arrangements. Thanks to the lateral supports of the T-Top in carbon fibre, this zone is distinguished by a 360 degrees view of the sea.

MCY 76 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts
MCY 76 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts

Multiple spacious living spaces

The versatile areas of the Bow lounge area and the Aft cockpit are safely reachable through wide and well-protected sideways. The presence of multiple living spaces on the main deck enables individuals to relax on the comfortable sofas and armchairs, or dine on the spacious Carrara marble table. A fully equipped galley naturally integrated in the saloon layout has been designed to fulfil the owner's desires.

MCY 76 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts
MCY 76 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts

The interiors are highlighted by three-dimensional decor elements combined with elegant and sophisticated pairing of fabrics and wood panels. Pierre Frey, Hermès and Rubelli textures are only a few of the wide range of high-quality materials chosen by the customer to furnish the MCY 76. White and grey pickled oak woods combined with lacquered and reflective details enrich the elegant interior design from the main deck all the way through the lobby and the interior of each of the four cabins.

MCY 76 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts
MCY 76 - photo © Monte Carlo Yachts

More information here...

Related Articles

The new MCY 105 Skylounge, a true one of a kind
Monte Carlo Yachts expands its collection with the new yacht Monte Carlo Yachts expands its collection with the new MCY 105 Skylounge: a yacht so unique that has no rivals on the market. Posted on 12 Jul Special edition MCY 70 snapshot
An elegantly comfortable yacht that boasts an essential design and large liveable surfaces Step on board the MCY 70, an elegantly comfortable yacht that boasts an essential design and large liveable surfaces. Here, every element strives for a perfect harmony between function and aesthetics. Posted on 4 Jul Special edition MCY 66 snapshots
The smallest model of the Monte Carlo Yachts Collection It's a pleasure to introduce the MCY 66, the smallest model of the Monte Carlo Yachts Collection. Named "mini mega yacht", it is grand in every detail boasting best features of larger units and offering real mega yacht experiences in a more compact size. Posted on 5 May Special edition MCY 105
The yacht that goes beyond trends Welcome onboard the MCY 105, the Italian luxury yacht that looks like no other. Each MCY 105 is a real one-off creation, a blend of accurate craftsmanship, cutting-edge technologies and an innovative building process. Posted on 9 Dec 2020 MCY 76 Skylounge, freedom at see all year round
A totally new way of experiencing life onboard The MCY Skylounge Collection offers a totally new way of experiencing life onboard, featuring a wide additional volume thanks to the enclosed Flybridge, without renouncing to multiple exterior areas. Posted on 1 Oct 2020 Special edition MCY 96
Pure ocean pleasure MCY 96 ensures real freedom for you and your loved ones. This timeless 30 meters' yacht is distinguished by comfort, space, privacy and safety on board that will make you feel like being on a megayacht. Posted on 3 Jul 2020 MCY 70 Skylounge makes its debut
Monte Carlo Yachts at the Miami Yacht Show In line with the MCY Collection, the MCY Skylounge's sleeker exterior lines are designed to cruise safely and with extreme comfort. Posted on 28 Feb 2020 Monte Carlo Yachts announces MCY 70 Skylounge
A new range with a wide and customizable enclosed flybridge The new Collection strengthens the yard's distinctive close relationship between the individual and the sea through new key features such as the wide and customizable enclosed Flybridge, which is available for the first time on an Italian-crafted yacht. Posted on 20 Jan 2020 Monte Carlo Yachts: A year in the mood of light
Cruising together towards new horozons The year has been signed by Monte Carlo Yachts' new Vision, a concept that has shaped the design of three new models: the MCY 66, MCY 70 and MCY 76. Delight your senses by exploring these yachts once again Posted on 21 Dec 2019 MCY 66, MCY 70 & MCY 76 take the scene at FLIBS
Seeing how the family has grown in Fort Lauderdale Going back to Fort Lauderdale and seeing how the family has grown, what a pleasure! In terms of people presence and performance, the last edition of the FLIBS was a success. Posted on 30 Nov 2019
Maritimo 2021 - M600 - FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERHighfield Boats - PBW - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy