Please select your home edition
Edition
Get My Boat 2021 LEADERBOARD

Cox Marine to demonstrate production CXO300 diesel outboards at Cannes for the first time

by Cox Powertrain 18 Aug 15:08 PDT 7-12 September 2021
Cox Twin Axopar 37 © Cox Marine

The British diesel outboard innovator, Cox Marine, is pleased to announce that the company will be exhibiting and demonstrating its CXO300 marine diesel outboards at the Cannes Yachting Festival (September 7-12, 2021) for the very first time.

In addition to viewing the game-changing CXO300 up close, Cannes show visitors will also be able to see the outboards in action on the water in a twin installation on board an Axopar 37.

The 300hp, twin-turbo CXO300, V8 engine architecture, has already stimulated intense interest in the marketplace not just for its revolutionary design but also for its exceptional performance figures.

Offering a substantial 25% improvement in fuel efficiency over gasoline outboards with an equivalent rating, the CXO300 will also reward buyers with a working lifespan that is three times longer than the average service duration of gasoline outboards; and this, in turn, contributes significantly towards a lower total cost of ownership. Add this to the outboard's impeccable safety credentials, its ability to combine hefty torque with low operational noise levels, and the extra-low emission figures that have earned it EPA Tier 3, RCD II, IMO II and BSO-II approval, and the production CXO300 is destined to be a major draw at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

CXO300 diesel outboards - photo © Cox Marine
CXO300 diesel outboards - photo © Cox Marine

The installation of twin CXO300s on board an Axopar 37 follows on from a deal brokered between Diesel Power, Cox Marine's German distributor, and Axopar's German dealer, Boote Polch.

Given Axopar's reputation for building fast motorboats with superior handling and especially fuel-efficient hulls, Cox reasoned that the high-performance Axopar 37 would make an ideal test bed for confirming the CXO300's capabilities in a twin installation.

Sea trials in Lymington, UK and the Mosel River in Germany have already successfully proved the outboards' capacity for generating speeds exceeding 46 knots at comparatively low revs, with excellent fuel consumption. A limited number of demonstrations of the CXO300s on board the Axopar 37 are available to book via the Cox stand, PAN 376: interested parties are advised to indicate their interest as early as possible, as demand is anticipated to be high.

"Attending the Cannes Yachting Festival is a great opportunity for us and having the Axopar 37 with the twin CXO300 installation will certainly turn some heads," says Hugh Hudleston, Head of Sales at Cox Powertrain.

"Interest in the CXO300 diesel outboard has risen significantly over the last year. We have a strong order book for 2022 and our attendance at the show will only help increase this.."

Cannes Yachting Festival, 7th to 12th September 2021, Stand PAN 376

Related Articles

Axopar 37 with twin COX outboards
A twin installation of the 300hp CXO300 diesel outboard on board an Axopar 37 Cox Powertrain's Germany-based distributor, Diesel Power, successfully installs a twin- CXO300 diesel outboard configuration on an Axopar, one of Europe's leading boat brands. Posted on 12 Aug Cox Powertrain launches Engine Management App
The Coxswain™ app is the first of its kind in the marine industry British diesel outboard specialist, Cox Powertrain has announced a new generation of mobile boating technology with the launch of its Coxswain™ app Posted on 27 Jan Cox installs first North American diesel outboards
Ring Power installs twin CXO300 on Intrepid Nomad 345 The introduction of diesel outboards to the US market has been eagerly anticipated for some time now, so it's rewarding to report that the Cox Powertrain CXO300 diesel outboard is now installed and running on the first boat located in North America. Posted on 9 Sep 2020 First 300hp diesel outboards ready for delivery
Cox Powertrain reaches another significant milestone There has been a great deal of excitement at Cox headquarters these last few weeks. The production line has been in full flow with Cox's team of engineers working around the clock to meet their next big milestone. Posted on 9 Jul 2020 CXO300 topped with carbon fibre cowling
Images of the final styling have now been released ahead of production launch Created by high-precision specialist, CPC Group, which works with high-profile names including Ducati, McLaren and Porsche, the durable, lightweight protective housing is available in black or white. Posted on 18 Sep 2019 Cox Powertrain unveils the CXO300
Global launch of the world's highest-powered diesel outboard set to transform recreational boating British diesel engine innovator, Cox Powertrain, will today reveal one of the marine industry's most highly anticipated engines at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS). Posted on 1 Nov 2018 Cox Marine presents final diesel outboard concept
On display at Seawork after 10 years in development After 10 years in development, the world's first 300-hp diesel outboard, the Cox Powertrain CXO300 is on display this week at the Seawork International workboat show in Southampton, U.K. Posted on 5 Jul 2018
Get My Boat 2021 FOOTERHighfield Boats - PBW - FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy