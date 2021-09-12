Cox Marine to demonstrate production CXO300 diesel outboards at Cannes for the first time

Cox Twin Axopar 37 © Cox Marine Cox Twin Axopar 37 © Cox Marine

by Cox Powertrain 18 Aug 15:08 PDT

The British diesel outboard innovator, Cox Marine, is pleased to announce that the company will be exhibiting and demonstrating its CXO300 marine diesel outboards at the Cannes Yachting Festival (September 7-12, 2021) for the very first time.

In addition to viewing the game-changing CXO300 up close, Cannes show visitors will also be able to see the outboards in action on the water in a twin installation on board an Axopar 37.

The 300hp, twin-turbo CXO300, V8 engine architecture, has already stimulated intense interest in the marketplace not just for its revolutionary design but also for its exceptional performance figures.

Offering a substantial 25% improvement in fuel efficiency over gasoline outboards with an equivalent rating, the CXO300 will also reward buyers with a working lifespan that is three times longer than the average service duration of gasoline outboards; and this, in turn, contributes significantly towards a lower total cost of ownership. Add this to the outboard's impeccable safety credentials, its ability to combine hefty torque with low operational noise levels, and the extra-low emission figures that have earned it EPA Tier 3, RCD II, IMO II and BSO-II approval, and the production CXO300 is destined to be a major draw at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

The installation of twin CXO300s on board an Axopar 37 follows on from a deal brokered between Diesel Power, Cox Marine's German distributor, and Axopar's German dealer, Boote Polch.

Given Axopar's reputation for building fast motorboats with superior handling and especially fuel-efficient hulls, Cox reasoned that the high-performance Axopar 37 would make an ideal test bed for confirming the CXO300's capabilities in a twin installation.

Sea trials in Lymington, UK and the Mosel River in Germany have already successfully proved the outboards' capacity for generating speeds exceeding 46 knots at comparatively low revs, with excellent fuel consumption. A limited number of demonstrations of the CXO300s on board the Axopar 37 are available to book via the Cox stand, PAN 376: interested parties are advised to indicate their interest as early as possible, as demand is anticipated to be high.

"Attending the Cannes Yachting Festival is a great opportunity for us and having the Axopar 37 with the twin CXO300 installation will certainly turn some heads," says Hugh Hudleston, Head of Sales at Cox Powertrain.

"Interest in the CXO300 diesel outboard has risen significantly over the last year. We have a strong order book for 2022 and our attendance at the show will only help increase this.."

Cannes Yachting Festival, 7th to 12th September 2021, Stand PAN 376