Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Hawkesbury Culinary Cruise offers a unique boating experience for 22 Riviera luxury motor yachts

by Riviera 27 Aug 21:21 PDT
Hawkesbury Culinary Cruise offers a unique boating experience © Riviera Australia

A blend of history and natural beauty, combined with a rare opportunity to picnic at Stix Farm, made the Hawkesbury Culinary Cruise with Scott Dillon from R Marine Dillon in Pittwater, Sydney, a truly memorable event.

Held across three days, 22 Riviera luxury motor yachts travelled some 48 nautical miles from Newport along the Hawkesbury River to Cumberland Reach.

For Greg Rowe aboard his fourth Riviera, a 52 Enclosed Flybridge named White Knight, the trip promised a unique experience.

"I've been up and down the Hawkesbury River all of my life, but this trip plan looked a little bit different compared to other boat trips," says Greg. "River cruises are a unique environment, and there was quite a lot of variety in what we did and saw."

The end of the first day was marked by drinks and canapés catered by Scott Dillon and his team at the Spencer Village Store.

"We stopped for a night at Spencer, which is a little community not too far from Broken Bay, with a little pub and tavern," says Greg. "It was fun with everyone together; there was a novelty in being there with a big group of people."

After dropping anchor on the Cumberland Reach of the Hawkesbury River, there was plenty of time for conversation, relaxation and a champagne picnic by the water for the Riviera adventurers. - photo © Riviera Australia
After dropping anchor on the Cumberland Reach of the Hawkesbury River, there was plenty of time for conversation, relaxation and a champagne picnic by the water for the Riviera adventurers. - photo © Riviera Australia

A leisurely cruise the following morning brought the convoy to Cumberland Reach.

"I hadn't travelled up this part of the river for many years and enjoyed seeing some of the changes in the flood plains and houses. The Hawkesbury has a lot of history; there was something different to see the whole time."

Navigable for over 100 kilometres, the waterway is surrounded by National Parks and small river communities.

The magical backdrop of the mighty Hawkesbury was the perfect setting for an education in organic farming by the team at Stix Farm. - photo © Riviera Australia
The magical backdrop of the mighty Hawkesbury was the perfect setting for an education in organic farming by the team at Stix Farm. - photo © Riviera Australia

"The way the experience was organised by Scott and his team meant we had time to enjoy the company of others and yet still take opportunities for quiet time or to do what we wanted alone - it was a great blend. They provided a great level of hospitality in a relaxed environment; we all had a really enjoyable time."

First-time Riviera owner Kris Kumar says the introduction to the Riviera lifestyle was an 'absolute pleasure'.

The magical backdrop of the mighty Hawkesbury was the perfect setting for an education in organic farming by the team at Stix Farm. - photo © Riviera Australia
The magical backdrop of the mighty Hawkesbury was the perfect setting for an education in organic farming by the team at Stix Farm. - photo © Riviera Australia

"It's a great way to start retirement," he says. "A fabulous trip on an incredible boat, accompanied by lovely people - more than 70 of us - and in such gorgeous surroundings. It was the first time my wife and I spent two consecutive nights aboard our 395 SUV, Take it E-sea. Spencer and Cumberland Reach are spectacular locations to wake up to, with fabulous fog and mist for incredibly beautiful sunrises."

"Meandering up the river was magical. It's not far from Sydney and, at the same time, it feels like a million miles from anywhere. There are new sights and scenery at every bend and curve. We had people from the convoy on the VHF recounting parts of the Hawkesbury history; it made the experience all the more interesting."

Weaving through Sydney's northern hinterland, the Hawkesbury has a long history of feeding Sydney. During the 1800s, the river was a major transportation route for ferrying food from the hinterland to Sydney. Boats would wait in sheltered Broken Bay and Pittwater until calm seas allowed them to continue to Sydney Heads.

The flotilla of Riviera motor yachts made an impressive sight during another memorable R Marine Dillon experience. - photo © Riviera Australia
The flotilla of Riviera motor yachts made an impressive sight during another memorable R Marine Dillon experience. - photo © Riviera Australia

"Stix Farm is a magical spot," says Kris. "The farm is renowned for supplying Sydney's top restaurants. We enjoyed a personally guided tour with David Allison; it was great to see organic farming in action. Then we enjoyed a totally gourmet picnic with plenty of champagne on a gorgeous sunny day."

"You can't ask for anything better than that - it was fantastic and phenomenally well organised. It's incredible to be able to do anything like this, especially in these times."

Scott Dillon is delighted that the cruise had been such an enjoyable experience.

"We always aim to provide a diverse experience for our Riviera owners. Many hadn't been up the Hawkesbury River before on their yachts, and it was great for them to discover how large a body of water it is. The opportunity to have a catered lunch at Stix Farm was truly unique, combined with the great weather and a band; it was a terrific social event."

Related Articles

Riviera 505 SUV
Performance to impress a professional skipper With a quarter of a century at the helm as a qualified marine master, today Sharm is a service technician for R Marine Jones on the Gold Coast. Together with Jack Jones, they delivered a new 505 SUV to her delighted owner in Airlie Beach. Posted on 19 Aug Kings' life of adventure leads to a 445 SUV
Falling in love with a Riviera in the Great Lakes Forty-two years ago, before Tim and Tricia King were married, the pair agreed theirs would be a life of adventure. They set themselves a 10-year plan to own a sailboat, have kids and set off for a life of cruising. Posted on 26 Mar New York to Kenosha: the Great Lakes adventure
Don skippered his motor yacht 1,500 nautical miles west through a series of rivers The maiden voyage of Loose Wire, Don Larsen's Riviera 525 SUV (now the 545 SUV), proved to be a spectacular inland adventure as she cruised to her home port through the Midwest of the United States. Posted on 25 Jan A summer adventure aboard Sur Reel
Cruising America's wild north-west In 2017, Jess and Jennifer Roper embarked on a summer cruising adventure aboard their Riviera 575 SUV Sur Reel through the wild and spectacular waterways around Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada. Posted on 5 Nov 2020 Great US adventures aboard a 4800 Sport Yacht
On Laura's list was single-level living with flow between the galley and cockpit When Roger Nulton and Laura Bradley looked into a new motor yacht, they required a fusion between a sport yacht design for all weather and a roomy cruiser that would be comfortable for extended trips. Posted on 22 Oct 2020 Puerto Rico dream life on a 505 SUV
Built for blue water Ah, cruising Puerto Rico! Rum, palm trees and cerulean seas. While you'd expect calm conditions to complement the scene, in reality, the Atlantic Ocean buffets the island's north side, and it's often a rough ride to find a sheltered bay. Posted on 31 Aug 2020 New York odyssey aboard a Riviera SUV
Ellen and Gary Wasserson discovered a new-found appreciation of The Big Apple Cruising under the Verrazzano Bridge with the Statue of Liberty directly ahead of them and Manhattan Island beckoning, Ellen and Gary Wasserson discovered a new-found appreciation of The Big Apple aboard their Riviera 565 SUV. Posted on 29 Jun 2020 Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht
Let the world premiere tour begin As the Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht commences her world premiere tour, anticipation is building among expectant owners eager to step aboard their dream motor yacht for the first time. Posted on 18 Jun 2020 Riviera celebrates 20th Sports Motor Yacht launch
Now cruising some of the world's most exotic waters The 72 and 68 Sports Motor Yachts, the flagships of the luxurious Riviera collection, have reached a significant milestone in production with the completion of Hull 20 following the new designs being launched in 2018. Posted on 6 Jun 2020 Cruising Myanmar on a 68 Sports Motor Yacht
Freedom in South East Asia and Myanmar's restricted waters The world's your oyster on a 68 Sports Motor Yacht, so say Jacky and Rudi who recently returned to their home port of Phuket after cruising the Mergui Archipelago on a 10-day trip. Posted on 26 May 2020
Highfield Boats - PBW - FOOTERGet My Boat 2021 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy