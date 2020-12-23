Please select your home edition
Hinckley Yachts delivers first Hinckley 35

by Hinckley Yachts 19 Aug 22:41 PDT
Hinckley 35 © Onne van der Wal

The recent delivery of the first production Hinckley 35 marked the successful conclusion of a long evolutionary road for this iconic Maine-based builder.

Hinckley Yachts and world-renowned yacht designer Michael Peters teamed up to engineer a vessel that would clearly deliver the look and feel of a Hinckley, yet be its own distinctive creation. The result — a family-oriented, outboard powered vessel that combines exhilarating performance with the highly refined beauty, craftsmanship and quality Hinckley is known for around the world. The Hinckley 35 will make its public debut at the Newport International Boat Show, September 16-19 in Newport, Rhode Island.

"This new model is a true Hinckley in every respect," said Scott Bryant, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Hinckley Yachts. "She was designed from Day #1 as an outboard-powered craft, with an optimized hull shape and chines and strakes designed to provide added lift and stability," added Bryant. Powered by twin Mercury Verado or Yamaha outboards, the Hinckley 35 can reach top speeds of 48 mph, while still delivering the solid ride and confident feeling of control that are hallmarks of the brand.

The Hinckley 35 is built with Hinckley's innovative Infused Carbon Epoxy construction, creating a single chemical bond between hull and support structure from bow to stern. This time-consuming and labor-intensive process delivers greater strength and a hull that feels resolutely solid in all types of conditions. It is also a more environmentally friendly construction process.

From stem to stern, this vessel was designed with the user experience in mind. The ClearView single-pane windshield — a new Hinckley innovation — provides the driver with undistorted, unobstructed visibility in all directions. Whether enjoying an open horizon, navigating an unfamiliar harbor entrance or dropping the hook in a crowded anchorage, enhanced visibility is key to safe, stress-free boating. In addition, operators of all experience levels will enjoy the stress-free experience of the advanced joystick controls highlighting the Hinckley 35's varnished teak helm station.

The open-air cockpit and cozy saloon settee are pure Hinckley, with plenty of room to spread out and enjoy the luxurious surroundings. Below, the Hinckley 35's comfortable teak-and-holly appointed cabin invites friends and family to enjoy a cool drink, take a break or even grab a quick nap on the comfortable V-Berth.

The Hinckley 35's deep cockpit also features an extra-large deck hatch that provides plenty of storage space and easy access to bicycles, beach chairs, gear and other necessities of the boating lifestyle.

The Hinckley 35 comes standard with a long list of features, amenities and creature comforts that would be considered custom upgrades on comparable vessels — if available at all. In fact, the only options offered to customers considering the Hinckley 35 are teak wood decking, a Seakeeper gyrostabilizer, or a power upgrade to 350-hp outboards instead of the standard twin 300s.

"With Michael Peters' help, we have created an exclusive, heirloom quality boat that enthusiasts of the yachting lifestyle will want to keep in their family forever," said Bryant. Response has been even stronger than the company expected, with 12 vessels already sold since its debut last fall. "Considering that we typically build only about 30 boats per year, the privilege of owning a new Hinckley 35 will belong to an exclusive group of yachting enthusiasts. As our first customer delivery has demonstrated, we guarantee it will be worth the wait," added Bryant.

To learn more about the evolutionary new Hinckley 35.

