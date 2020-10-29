Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2021 - M60 - LEADERBOARD

Simrad launches new app loaded with navigation features and support for Simrad displays

by Simrad 20 Aug 06:45 PDT

The latest Simrad® app debuted this week for the marine electronics leader celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

The updated app includes a premium offering complete with new mapping features, advanced functionality and mirroring and control of Simrad® multi-functional displays from your smartphone or tablet. It is available on both the Apple Store for iOS and Google Play for Android.

The app is free to download and offers a rich experience that includes free up-to-date nautical charts from C-MAP®, personal waypoints, routes and tracks, latest marine weather, personalization and much more. The app also allows you to register your Simrad® device(s) ensuring you have the latest software, manuals, information and product tips, as well as the ability to synchronize your waypoints and routes. The premium version has additional functionalities including stand-alone navigation.

"The new mirroring feature allows you to view and direct your Simrad electronics from anywhere on the boat right from the palm of your hand," said James Methven, Global Head of Brand, Simrad Yachting. "This easy integration with companion devices along with intuitive C-MAP charts and features make the Simrad® app a no-brainer for any Simrad® user to download and use."

The premium version of the Simrad® app offers global charts and offline maps, High-Resolution Bathymetry Charts, Automatic Identification System (AIS), Simrad® Community Traffic, 5-day weather overlay along route and 5-day weather overlay, GPS navigation data and line, track recording plus custom depth shading. The full complement of weather data is provided in both versions including wind data, sea state, tides and currents,

water temperature and much more. The Simrad® app also features detailed fishing information for anglers and sport fishing enthusiasts.

"The simplified 'freemium' option provides a long list of technology and functionality right to your smartphone or tablet at no cost to enable your fishing, yachting and powerboating experience near shore or offshore," added Methven. "Plus, now we provide the option for an easy annual subscription upgrade to receive crucial premium features like offline charting and enhanced GPS data, custom depth shading and our new weather overlay for 5-days along your route."

The C-MAP charts on the app are carefully designed to highlight what is most important at any given time during your boating experience, maintaining accuracy and a clean, uncluttered view. Charts are powered by data from official hydrographic offices and continuously updated and augmented from thousands of data sources to enrich data near shore or offshore to provide clarity for your routing, whether that's a short trip across the bay or longer voyage on the open water.

Free for all users

  • View the latest nautical charts
  • Manual and Autorouting
  • Manage your Waypoints, Routes and Tracks
  • GPX Import and Export
  • Thousands of Points of Interest
  • Marine Weather Forecast
  • Weather Overlay (24 hours)
  • Weather Along the Route (24 hours)
  • Chart Personalization
  • Measure Distance Tool
  • Waypoints and routes synchronization with Simrad compatible devices
  • Device Support: Registration, Guides and Software Updates

Premium features

  • GPS Position and Full Navigation
  • Offline Maps (Global)
  • 5-Day Weather Along the Route
  • 5-Day Weather Overlay
  • High-Resolution Bathymetry
  • Custom Depth Shading
  • AIS
  • Traffic: View other App users around
  • Shaded Relief

For more information on Simrad® and its celebration of 75 years of innovation this year, go to www.simrad-yachting.com.

Simrad app - photo © Simrad
Simrad app - photo © Simrad

Related Articles

Simrad celebrates 75 years of innovation
Anniversary campaign includes emphasis on rich heritage of Simrad products and adventures in boating Simrad is recognizing its 75th Anniversary with a slate of initiatives including the celebration of boating's ability to bring people together, detailing the history of notable products and publishing its own list of Simrad® 75 Great Boating Destinations. Posted on 22 Jul The latest Simrad software update
Deals with AIS, radar display, and enhanced integration capabilities The latest Simrad® software update was released this month for its multifunction displays (MFDs), packed with the latest technology and visual enhancements. Posted on 27 May Introducing Simrad VHF Radio & Class-B AIS Systems
The complete modular VHF solution Simrad Yachting announced today a pair of premium multi-station black box marine radio systems - the Simrad RS100 and RS100-B. Posted on 29 Oct 2020 Simrad partners with Chaparral and Robalo
Electronics leader announces agreement with major powerboat manufacturers A leader in the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems – has been selected as the exclusive marine electronics supplier for Chaparral/Robalo boats. Posted on 26 Jun 2020 New Simrad NSO, NSS & GO systems functionality
The 20.0 update includes a wealth of powerful new features Simrad Yachting - a leader in the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems - have announced a software update for its NSO, NSS and GO series systems. Posted on 13 Jun 2020 Announcing the new Simrad NSO evo3S
Glass Bridge display with built-in functionality like never before Simrad Yachting - a leader in the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems - announced today the launch of the new Simrad® NSO evo3S Glass Bridge display Posted on 21 Jan 2020 Announcing new Simrad HALO20+, HALO20
The ultimate picture from a smaller dome Simrad Yachting announced today the launch of HALO20+ and HALO20 radars - a pair of compact, pulse compression radome units, perfectly designed for smaller sportfishing and cruising vessels. Posted on 31 Oct 2019 WIN a Simrad NSS9 evo3 Fishfinder/Chartplotter
Arvor has joined forces with Simrad to give you a chance to win a Simrad NSS9 evo3 Just visit the Arvor display on the marina (M186-190), fill in the entry form with three easy questions, and you could win. Posted on 23 Jul 2019 Worry less about your boat with BoatConnect
Simrad announces real-time vessel monitoring Announcing the latest in remote, real-time vessel monitoring - Simrad BoatConnect™ provides boat owners with the ultimate peace of mind at an unparalleled value, keeping users informed of their boat's location, battery level, trip history and more. Posted on 17 Jul 2019 Simrad announces VHF Radio with AIS capability
Featuring a sleek design with wireless handset capability Simrad Yachting - a leader in the design and manufacture of marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems - announced today the new Simrad® RS40-B, the first VHF marine radio with AIS transmit and receive capability. Posted on 21 Jun 2019
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERHighfield Boats - PBW - FOOTERComposites Constructions 2021 - CAPE50 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy