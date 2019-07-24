Please select your home edition
Edition
Highfield Boats - PBW - LEADERBOARD

New Axopar 37 Cross Cabin videos

by eyachts 20 Aug 07:00 PDT
Axopar 37 Cross Cabin © eYachts

Axopar 37 Cross Cabin adventure Sydney

Whether you are seeking a quiet oasis or the thrills of travelling around Sydney Harbour at over 50kts you cannot go past the Axopar 37 Cross Cabin.

In this video, the team went whale watching offshore and swam with the sealife at Castle Rock.

The Axopar 37 Cross Cabin is really the all-rounder for Sydney Harbour dayboating. Protect yourself from the elements when necessary but open up the electric sunroof to enjoy the sunshine.

The Axopar 37 delivers on her promise for speed, comfort and adventure afloat. Only once you have experienced the ride, the clever use of space and high performance driving on the water will you really understand why Axopar has become so compelling.

Axopar 37 Cross Cabin minute walkthrough

In this video, Joe Fox gives a very QUICK summary of the Axopar 37 Cross Cabin as well as alternative options available. It may not have been a minute but I think you will forgive us, this boat just had too many awesome options we did not want to brush over.

In-depth walkthrough coming soon!

This vessel is currently available for 1/5th share for only $99,000, based at The Spit. The best part is that when the boat is sold, the balance of your equity will be returned to you. What a smart investment! (Gull wings, aft seats and alternative after layouts are not available).

Related Articles

NEO Coupe has arrived
Not your ordinary yacht Gliding into the Quays Marina the Eyachts team stood in anticipation for the unveiling. There was no time to wait they ripped back the shrink wrap and boarded the bathing platform Posted on 24 Jul 2019 European Pickup - Concept with a fresh twist…
Adriatic and Mediterranean Sea are the ideal locations for a coastal summer holiday. For decades' sail boat companies have been doing European pick-ups. Not only are many of the world's best boats built in Europe but Europe is also home to some of the most picturesque waterways. Posted on 21 Mar 2019 Eyachts bringing a new era in boating to Australia
Greenline NEO debut at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show Europe's largest boat show in Dusseldorf saw the world premiere of the Greenline NEO which was the talk of the show. Eyachts will be debuting this revolutionary yacht at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show from 23th to 26th May, 2019. Posted on 11 Feb 2019 New Greenline 48 Coupe model!
Offering a unique level of living quality The 48 Coupe is equipped with staggering 2,4 kW of solar panels on the roof in standard. Having almost unlimited amount of power onboard to run all appliances in silence, without using any fossil fuels, is not only much friendlier to the environment. Posted on 12 Dec 2018 New Sealine C390 just launched!
The Sealine C390 allows you to feel the joy of driving The Sealine C390's floor-to-ceiling windows and the large skylight mesmerise the senses with every experience. A design that presents to you all the beauty of the sea – and puts others in its wake. Posted on 11 Dec 2018 Introducing the new Sealine F430
Take your fascination to new heights The F430 is a Sealine through and through – crowned with a captivating flybridge.Reigning over the unmistakably large panoramic windows is a viewing platform that satisfies your every desire. Posted on 11 Sep 2018 The new Fjord 44 Coupé has arrived
Stylish open layout characterising the power yacht brand The Fjord 44 Coupé is being described as extravagant, powerful and seaworthy, she is Fjord transformed. Posted on 31 Aug 2018 Eyachts hosts its largest display at SCIBS 2018
Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models, Eyachts will host its largest ever display at SCIBS this year, with nine boats moored across D Arm. Posted on 24 May 2018
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Highfield Boats - PBW - FOOTERGet My Boat 2021 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy