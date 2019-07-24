New Axopar 37 Cross Cabin videos

Axopar 37 Cross Cabin © eYachts Axopar 37 Cross Cabin © eYachts

by eyachts 20 Aug 07:00 PDT

Axopar 37 Cross Cabin adventure Sydney

Whether you are seeking a quiet oasis or the thrills of travelling around Sydney Harbour at over 50kts you cannot go past the Axopar 37 Cross Cabin.

In this video, the team went whale watching offshore and swam with the sealife at Castle Rock.

The Axopar 37 Cross Cabin is really the all-rounder for Sydney Harbour dayboating. Protect yourself from the elements when necessary but open up the electric sunroof to enjoy the sunshine.

The Axopar 37 delivers on her promise for speed, comfort and adventure afloat. Only once you have experienced the ride, the clever use of space and high performance driving on the water will you really understand why Axopar has become so compelling.

Axopar 37 Cross Cabin minute walkthrough

In this video, Joe Fox gives a very QUICK summary of the Axopar 37 Cross Cabin as well as alternative options available. It may not have been a minute but I think you will forgive us, this boat just had too many awesome options we did not want to brush over.

In-depth walkthrough coming soon!

This vessel is currently available for 1/5th share for only $99,000, based at The Spit. The best part is that when the boat is sold, the balance of your equity will be returned to you. What a smart investment! (Gull wings, aft seats and alternative after layouts are not available).