Inspired Holiday Ideas off the beaten track

Kayaking between icebergs in Antarctica © Photo supplied Kayaking between icebergs in Antarctica © Photo supplied

by Sarah Mackenzie/West Nautical 2 Sep 17:12 PDT

For those looking for the ultimate getaway, owning a yacht can allow you to go further afield and discover completely unique landscapes such as Central and South America, Cocos Islands and Antarctica.

Set sail in complete luxury on board your own private yacht and enjoy stunning landscapes. In addition to facilities that would rival that of a five-star hotel, you will also have a dedicated captain, crew and chef who will ensure an unforgettable holiday for you and your closest friends and family. There will be a range of water sports equipment on board, which allows you to enjoy adventure as well as luxury in the most beautiful destinations.

Geoff Moore, managing director of yacht sales and charter specialists, West Nautical, shared his top inspirational holiday ideas.

Cocos Islands

Located around 550km off the Pacific shore of Costa Rica, Cocos Island boasts four bays, a mountainous landscape and a number of short rivers and streams. It has over 200 waterfalls throughout and boasts a tropical climate with an average temperature of around 26 degrees.

Cocos Island has breath-taking marine life and one of the world’s largest schools of Hammerhead Sharks is regularly reported there. The island, which does not allow inhabitants other than Costa Rican Park Rangers, was also named as one of the best diving spots in the world by PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors).

It has also been said that 350 tons of gold has been buried on the island!

Antarctica Expedition

To those looking for an unforgettable holiday, a luxury expedition yacht in Antarctica provides a life-changing adventure that very few get to experience. Utilising a specialist crew and yacht, you can still enjoy the luxury facilities of a yacht in this remote landscape.

Antarctica offers an abundance of wildlife and untouched natural scenery that cannot be found anywhere else. Whether you would like to undertake a nature trek or go ice diving with a specialist instructor, there really is no other place in the world like Antarctica.

Central and South America

Whether you are looking to experience the vibrant night life in Brazil, the stunning wildlife of the Galapagos Islands or the remote beauty of Patagonia, a yacht trip to Central or South America offers something for everyone.

These areas are often thought of as very hard to reach, however many of the world’s best yachts are now located here making an adventure in Central or South America easier than ever before.

Virgin Islands

Notoriously hard to get to without a yacht, the Virgin Islands provides an array of beaches, natural seawater pools and coral islands that have to be seen to be appreciated.

Whether you would like to visit some of the island’s famous towns or spend the day on white sand beaches dotted with coconut palm trees, the Virgin Islands provides something for those of all ages.

Cuba

Renowned for its vibrant culture and picturesque beaches, Cuba really does live up to its reputation.

Whether you would like to visit the capital city of La Havana, renowned for its cobbled streets and vibrant colours, or visit some of Cuba’s endless sandy beaches and crystal turquoise waters, a yacht charter provides an unrivalled experience that will never be forgotten.

