Benetti and Loro Piana Interiors: Two style icons for the new Motopanfilo 37M

Benetti Motopanfilo 37M © Azimut|Benetti Group Benetti Motopanfilo 37M © Azimut|Benetti Group

by Benetti 31 Aug 02:21 PDT

The refined elegance, uncompromising quality and eye-catching style of Benetti and Loro Piana Interiors come together on board the Motopanfilo 37M, permeating every aspect of this modern new yacht's interior and part of the exterior design.

Benetti and Loro Piana Interiors have formed an important collaboration in which the Maison has fitted out both the interiors and part of the exteriors of the new Benetti yacht. The decor of Motopanfilo 37M features timelessly elegant materials and fabrics by Loro Piana Interiors, highlighting the sophisticated and inviting lines designed by Lazzarini Pickering Architetti, which worked with the shipyard on the interiors of this modern yacht. Clearly inspired by 1960s yachting tradition and offering technical and stylistic solutions in line with the needs of contemporary owners, Motopanfilo 37M is a project informed by an all-embracing approach to life, a gracious sense of elegance, and a design in tune with that period. Unhindered by passing fashion trends, Motopanfilo 37M is a yacht characterised by light and space, by constant eye contact with the sea, and by large water-level terraces.

Expressing her pride in this project, Azimut|Benetti Group vice-president Giovanna Vitelli commented: "Benetti and Loro Piana Interiors share many values, first and foremost a focus on fine craftsmanship and a predilection for timeless elegance. This is in fact the stylistic essence of the new Benetti Motopanfilo 37M, which embraces our yachting heritage and projects it into the future, making it the perfect fit for the style embodied by Loro Piana Interiors."

The fabrics chosen are classics for summer on the water, with the leading role played by linen, the epitome of cool and comfortable fibres with its gorgeously distinctive and naturally slubby texture. For the furnishings on the Motopanfilo, Lazzarini Pickering Architetti has chosen linens by Loro Piana Interiors in warm white "Biancore" tones with blue and malachite accents, a combination that eloquently conjures up the 1960s ethos.

Connemara, a full-bodied and hard-wearing linen, is used for the upholstery and bed covers, while Papeete linen, in refined Malachite, is the choice for sommiers and pillows.

Millwood, Devondale and Darjeeling striped linens enliven their warm white base colour with shades of blue in various stripe-widths and combinations. The same linens are also used for the large decorative cushions found throughout the yacht's living areas. The decor is completed by fire-resistant technical fabrics for outdoor use, these too featuring blue and white stripes.

"The Benetti Motopanfilo 37M is the second major Azimut|Benetti project we have worked on after the Magellano," explains Francesco Pergamo, head of the Loro Piana Interiors Division. "Once again, our brief was to work on a yacht whose stylistic hallmarks are elegance, clean lines, and interiors devoted to pleasure and conviviality. These values are also part of our own brand DNA and the result on the Motopanfilo 37M is a very natural and genuine partnership. The fabrics chosen by Lazzarini Pickering Architetti are some of our most versatile and best performing materials, perfect for the life at sea on board a yacht. Seeing them employed with such understated elegance gives us great satisfaction."

The yachting sector is one of the most important for Loro Piana Interiors, to which it brings a wide and well-structured offering, with an accent on natural fibres and a richly variegated palate of colours, featuring unusual shades of classic hues and meeting the needs of shipyards and owners alike.

Claudio Lazzarini and Carl Pickering commented: "We are honoured to be able to present to the press and nautical industry the Motopanfilo 37M. As you will discover, the yacht has an unprecedented sense of internal and external space for a boat of this size.

Loro Piana Interiors expresses the artisan sense of industry that is an essential and unique part of Italian Design and Production that combines research, design, quality; revelling in new challenges and inventing technological developments with an extraordinary eye and elegance, attention to quality and is also a perfect expression of Italian savoir faire. Luxury is a now widely abused adjective but we believe the Motopanfilo 37M and its design express a new meaning for the word in yachting. She's the unique expression of two italian companies that express what true luxury and the Italian 'way of life' really mean."

For its debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival (September 7 to 12), the furnishing accessories on the Motopanfilo 37M, chosen in collaboration with Lazzarini Pickering Architetti, will also be by Loro Piana Interiors: cashmere plaids, outdoor carpets and fabrics for interiors.