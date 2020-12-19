Please select your home edition
Horizon Yachts expands global reach with FD90 Skyline delivery

by Horizon Yachts 31 Aug 14:51 PDT

Horizon Yachts is pleased to announce the launch and delivery of a new FD90 Skyline to an Asian owner. Christened Tyee, the yacht is the 20th hull of the popular Fast Displacement (FD) Series model and the first FD yacht delivered to Southeast Asia.

Within her 23' 3" beam, Tyee features a five-stateroom layout with an enclosed skylounge configuration. A spacious aft deck leads into the main salon with a dayhead and television aft to starboard and a lounging area highlighted by a corner glass cabinet, sumptuous L-shaped white leather sofa and coffee table with pouf ottoman to port. White oak and walnut feature as the main woods throughout the interior, and the elegant yet minimalist décor is further distinguished by floor-to-ceiling windows and white ash flooring.

Horizon FD90 Skyline - Main Deck Aft - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD90 Skyline - Main Deck Aft - photo © Horizon Yachts

Forward, the formal dining area is flanked by sliding glass doors to port and starboard that allow for semi-al fresco meals. To starboard, walnut stairs with LED-lit treads lead to the skylounge one deck above, while the galley to starboard is separated from the main dining area and outfitted in Cambria Brittanicca quartz. Furthest forward, the full-beam master stateroom features spacious closets and a raised vanity/desk with a custom-made leather desk chair to starboard. The window to port features a built-in chaise longue with a leather cushion.

Four additional guest staterooms are located on the lower deck, and comprise a VIP forward, a convertible twin with Pullman to port, and mirrored queen VIPs amidships. Accommodations for six crew members are situated aft of the engine room housing the twin CAT C18A engines of 1,136hp each.

Horizon FD90 Skyline - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD90 Skyline - photo © Horizon Yachts

On the upper deck, the pilothouse can be closed off from the enclosed skylounge, which features a large U-shaped settee and a wenge games table. The spacious boat deck will house the tender with plenty of room for sunbathing and entertaining, while the foredeck features a sunpad and U-shaped settee with sliding dinettes topped with Mt. Jade Meganite. This area features the same teak decking specified for all exterior areas and can be shaded with a sun awning.

The FD90 Hull 20 basic specs

  • L.O.A: 90' (27.45M)
  • L.W.L: 81' 3" (24.77M)
  • Beam: 23' 3" (7.11M)
  • Displacement (half load): 234,570 lbs (106.4 tons)
  • Fuel Capacity: 3,880 US gals (14,690 ltrs)
  • Fresh Water Capacity: 800 US gals (3,030 ltrs)
  • Engines: Twin CAT C18A 1,136hp T3R
  • Generators: Twin ONAN 40kW (50Hz)

Horizon FD90 Skyline - GA - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD90 Skyline - GA - photo © Horizon Yachts

