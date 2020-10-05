The first Nordhavn 80 is launched

by Nordhavn 1 Sep 09:58 PDT

Nordhavn 80#1 arrived in Florida earlier this month and she exceeds all expectations. The big, beautiful yacht is the first of the new generation Nordhavns to be launched, distinguishable by their sleek lines and contemporary feel. Nordhavn's Chief of Design Jeff Leishman has deliberately injected a modern sensibility into the latest collection of designs (see the N51, N625 and N71) that suit a new decade of yachting.

What makes the Nordhavn 80 so remarkable is the way Leishman was able to maximize the interior volume and give the impression of being on a much larger boat. The N80 competes with yachts in a bigger category for overall space abundance, yet remarkably, can be operated with minimal crew.

Hull #1 was initially purchased by a buyer who chose a more traditional interior that features cherry wood. Mid-way through the build process, the buyer switched to a new N96. It was then purchased by a client who was able to make a few more custom touches including the addition of a Jacuzzi, sunpad and other exterior elements.

The buyer's representative is Nordhavn Yachts Southeast sales manager Garrett Severen who is working with Nordhavn's east coast service team on the commissioning of the boat in Palm Beach.

"Jeff Leishman really nailed it on the design of the N80. It's an amazing vessel," Severen said. In particular, he points to the N80's flybridge, which surpasses those on other similarly-sized Nordhavns. The area dedicated to the flying bridge on the N80 allows for the spa, sunbathing and BBQ areas with ample space leftover for guests to sit on settees or move about freely.

Severen also applauds the machinery spaces, equating them to what is found on vessels in the 120-150-foot range. "The engine room, lazarette and forward machinery spaces are incredible," he said. "You can really see how much thought went into the layout. Everything is easily accessible.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing it when it's finished."

Hull #1 will be available for inspection at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, October 27-31. Please email to arrange an appointment for viewing.