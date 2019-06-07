ZF offers unmatched manoeuvrability with new electronic control system TotalCommand

by ZF Group 6 Sep 01:23 PDT

With TotalCommand, ZF brings a brand-new marine control system to market that offers unrivalled cruising and manoeuvrability performance for a wide range of recreational and professional vessels. With an elegant Italian design aimed at maximized user-friendliness, it allows the captain to control the vessel's main propulsion system in a precise, efficient, and easy way. TotalCommand will be introduced during the 2021 Cannes International Boat Show.

ZF is leveraging more than sixty years of experience in designing maritime control systems with TotalCommand, a brand-new industry-leading electronic control technology. TotalCommand is fully compatible with ZF's latest transmission shifting technology, therefore providing unmatchable clutch responsiveness, optimized control of proportional valves, and adaptive gear engagement. "At ZF, we have spent great effort to make TotalCommand the one-fits-all manoeuvring solution for a variety of professional and recreational vessels," explains Federico Decio, Managing Director ZF Padova S.r.l, Head of Product Line Pleasure Craft. This approach not only includes its modular layout that allows adding up to six control stations and up to six drivelines, but also extends to its overall style by famed Italian designers Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro, which lets TotalCommand neatly blend into the most elegant of cockpits.

Combining control with comfort

ZF has developed TotalCommand as the new benchmark in responsiveness, intuitiveness, and adaptability. It starts with its "one button, one function" approach to operation, then continues to its modular layout, which allows up to six control heads and options like joystick manoeuvring system JMS, the automatic positioning system iAnchor or the drift speed and heading control iDrift - to be integrated into the console. All system parameters can be configured from the bridge, including the option to automatically maintain the same speed on multiple engines, improving operating efficiency, fuel economy, noise, and vibration, with all engines and transmissions coming under the control of one lever. Additionally, TotalCommand provides detailed telematics data regarding temperature, pressure, and output speed, giving the captain an extensive overview of the propulsion system's health. "All in all, TotalCommand brings you complete control of your ship's thrust and manoeuvring", says Mr. Decio.

For manufacturers and designers, ZF has implemented a plug-and-play architecture. With fewer harnesses and the option for a transmission-mounted processor, installation time is reduced considerably. TotalCommand is future-proofed by being Wi-Fi ready - allowing electronic manuals, diagnostic and maintenance data available via smartphone. As it is standard for ZF's marine technology, the system is rigorously tested to the highest industry standards and developed according to rules of classification societies such as AMSA, Maritime NZ, ABS, DNV, Lloyds, USCG, ABYC and more.

TotalCommand will celebrate its public premiere during 2021 Cannes International Boat Show.