Ultimate Catamarans reveals four Spaceline Design models with eco-signature

by Ultimate Catamarans 8 Sep 07:04 PDT

The new high-tech yacht builder Ultimate Catamarans reveals its four Spaceline design models with eco-signature in three ranges - Spaceline100, Spaceline86 with two versions 86F and 86S, and Spaceline67.

The next-generation technology ensures stability and high performance. The models combine the best of electric power and solar power energy. Solar panels cover the flybridge in all four modifications to provide the yacht with maximum green solar energy. The solar cells reach up to 226 sq.m. in the Spaceline100 version.

The models offer a robust, purely electric motor, either powered purely by batteryelectric with solar-generated electricity or two diesel engines, that could be continuously added to the power generation only for longer journeys at a higher speed. There is no need at the night of running a generator because the battery supplies all users, including air conditioning until the sun shines again.

Depending on the version of the Spaceline, one can cruise up to 6 knots without exhaust fumes. Power supply in the harbor or at anchor in the bay is always possible without exhaust fumes. Even at night, thanks to the battery pack. The cruising speed in diesel mode is approx. 11 knots, and the maximum speed is 14-15 knots.

The catamaran's technical layout is completely designed for low maintenance costs and the shortest downtimes. All essential systems are superfluous, so that you can continue cruising even in the event of a partial technical failure. The specially developed Nobelclean paint care system keeps the paintwork shining for up to 10 years.

The most impressive concept of Spaceline Design is 'space everywhere', providing an incredible luxury experience. While most boats have a reasonable headroom - if at all - and some only in selected areas, all Spaceline boats offer 2.20m headroom throughout!

Except for the excessive space, Spaceline 100 is also built-in four levels, being the first of its kind in the range of 100f, intending to write a new history of yacht building.

With a total area of about 800 sq.m., 400 of them living area, the cruiser excels in the new concept - space everywhere, and with a room height of over 2.20 m, the feeling of tightness disappears. Whether in the saloon, in the cabin, or on the deck, one can feel the freedom of movement and spaciousness, and then there is the magnificent sea view - panoramic windows in the suites, 360- degree views in the saloon and on the flybridge.

The luxury touch can be found everywhere - from the exterior and interior to every detail on the boat, designed by Carlo Mezzera. The spacious and elegant, contemporary designed salon offers a large seating area with sofas, TV and hi-fi equipment, and a dinette for 12 people. Alfresco lovers can enjoy their meal in another dinette on the terrace or BBQ on the flybridge. The three bars in the salon, on the flybridge, and on the rear patio provide a place to have quality drinks and cocktails.

The catamaran offers a large sun lounger area on the front terrace of 92 sqm - with sofas and deck chairs. The rear terraced, 56 and 86 sqm in size, offers space for relaxation.

The cabins' location, the VIP suites, and the master suite ensure a precious privacy feeling. All VIP suites have a private integrated balcony, and the master suite offers even two private balconies. All cabins have an en suite bathroom. With an area of 55 sqm, the master suite gives an incomparable feeling of space. The VIP suites are also spacious, with dimensions of 25-27 sqm.

The classy luxury boat Spaceline 86F with an overall length of 26 meters (23.95 meters waterline) and around 570 sq. m. in total, comes with a modern look, green concept, and an open flybridge of 237 sq. m., which is protected to a large extent by a solar roof. As in Spaceline 100, such design is not available anywhere else in a yacht this size.

The highest level of the three-deck catamaran provides a fusion of flybridge and open terrace with a sun lounge offering the options of laying in the sun and relaxation on luxury sofas and the flybridge area with soft settees, bar, jacuzzi, and tables on disposal.

The beam of the catamaran is 12 m., thoroughly used for a lavish space experience.

On the main deck is located the main saloon, which boasts a proud 60 sq. m. plus 48 sq. m. of cockpit. Additionally, there are four VIP cabins of around 22 sq. m. each (an alternative layout option exists, comprising 2 VIP cabins plus a large master cabin).

Large window fronts are found in the saloon and as well as all cabins. On the rear terrace, there are sofas and alfresco dinette.

In the lower area, in addition to the spacious galley, there is also room for three more cabins for crew or guests, the laundry room, and garages for a tender and two jet skis.

Spaceline 86 is also offered in a version with an enclosed flybridge. Its powerful, prominent design will always have a striking appearance, both on the open ocean and within the Marina. Merging the flybridge and sun terrace on one level creates a partially covered flybridge with a sensational size of 170 square meters.

In this modification, the main saloon is 40 sq. m. and the cockpit 50 sq. m. Additionally, there are four VIP cabins of around 20 sq. m. in size each. Alternatively, the area can be converted to accommodate two VIP cabins plus a large master cabin. Large window fronts can be found in all cabins and the saloon. The elegant sea bijou Spaceline67 offers an impressive amount of space with a waterline of only 18.4m.

On the main deck, in addition to a 28 sq. m. saloon, there are two VIP cabins (around 20 sq. m. each) or a large master cabin of 39 sq. m. Particularly impressive with this model is the 151 sq. m. flybridge - 90 sq. m. of which is covered by a solar panel. This combination of sundeck and flybridge creates an unbeatable spacious feeling and comes with a 360 degrees panoramic view. The passengers can enjoy their meals in the alfresco dinette for ten pax on the flybridge, relax in the jacuzzi, and refresh on the bar.

In total, the Spaceline 67 can boast up to five guest cabins and two crew cabins, with additional space for two jet skis and a tender.

All four models could be manufactured in a motor, solar and hybrid version as a BTO (build to order) or a finished high-end product.

Spaceline Design will be presented at Cannes Yachting Festival, Stand No QML184.