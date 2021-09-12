Please select your home edition
New Sirena 68 world debut at Cannes Yachting Festival 2021

by Sirena Marine 8 Sep 05:27 PDT 7-12 September 2021

"The Sirena 68 brings together all the qualities that experienced owners would seek in a new yacht - essentially an upgrade in comfort and confidence in all areas," says Sirena's Chief Commercial Officer Ali Onger. "The vibe of the Sirena 68 starts with the details. When each person steps aboard, their eyes come to rest on a facet or a fabric, an accent or an angle, some hint that lets them know they're welcome in a way that is somehow simultaneously familiar and new."

  • 20 units sold since its official presentation in April 2021
  • Hull lines by German Frers designed for extended cruising
  • Fresh and contemporary interior design by Cor D Rover
  • Various layouts and customisation options available

Sirena 68 - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 68 - photo © Sirena Yachts

German Frers on the hull design and layout

Like all Sirenas, the 68 is built on a hull that seamlessly marries efficiency and perfor-mance thanks to the innovative semi-displacement hull lines by German Frers that delivers comfortable cruising and world-class range at displacement speeds.

"This new model in the Sirena Marine line of yachts it is an evolution of the well-proven SY 64 and benefits from improvements in different areas," says the Argentinean designer.

"A new general arrangement provides for a larger main deck area, including full height saloon windows, in combination with a transparent bulwark opening."

The salon welcomes those entering from the aft deck where a dining area and open-concept galley awaits them. Immediately noticeable is the play of light in this bright and dynamic space from the large windows that draw the eye to the ever-changing views.

Forward of the galley is a large U-shaped sofa where family and friends can congregate while sharing their time with an owner-operator who does not feel excluded from the company on board.

Sirena 68 - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 68 - photo © Sirena Yachts

On the lower deck the master stateroom is amidships to take advantage of the full beam of almost 6 metres. Again, large hull windows admit plenty of natural light and the stateroom is served by a His-and-Hers head arrangement. The guest accommodation is completed with a twin single guest cabin and a VIP cabin in the bow, both with ensuite bathrooms.

On deck, the forward area has been arranged for sunbathing and a relaxed life at sea. There is also an enclosed version of the ample bridge deck available for colder climates with direct access to the main saloon below.

Not forgetting the generous fly deck that is set up for relaxing and dining under the protective shade of the hard top.

Sirena 68 - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 68 - photo © Sirena Yachts

Cor D Rover on the interior design

The interior design by Cor D Rover is available in three colour and material combina-tions.

The first unit is based on light honey-coloured wood and soft semi-gloss lacquer that together with the large windows for panoramic views provide a serene and elegant ambience. The bold dark wood and anthracite lacquer create a very masculine and energetic look. The finest white leathers and fabrics result in an interior that feels stylish, fresh and contemporary.

"As cooking becomes more and more central on board, the open galley concept has be-come a focal point in the salon," says the Dutch designer. "By taking the design of the galley to the next level and integrating it into the overall design concept, it stands out in terms of functionality and becomes a relaxed gathering place for family and guests."

Sirena 68 - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 68 - photo © Sirena Yachts

The general style of the new Sirena 68 is elegant and purposeful, the engineering plat-form is well tested, and hull form is sea kindly. The unprecedented sale of 20 units since the new model was announced is proof positive that Sirena's customised approach to production boat building continues to be a hit with owners in the market for mid-size motor cruisers.

"We are a production boat shipyard and never stop building, rather like a car assembly line," says Onger. "But we also customise every yacht as much as possible to suit individual client requests. Once a boat is signed for and the interior layout and décor is decided it takes around 10 months to finish. Of the multiple yachts we complete each year, no two are exactly the same."

Dimensions and main characteristics

  • Length Overall LOA (include swim platform exclude anchor roller): 21.4 m / 70'
  • Hull Length LH ISO 8666 (net GRP-Swim platform excluded): 19.9 m / 65' 4"
  • Waterline Length LWL ISO 8666: 19.8 m (at full load) / 64' 11"
  • Hull Beam BHmax ISO 8666: 5.9 m / 19' 4"
  • Max Draft - TMAX ISO 8666: 1.3 m (at full load) / 4' 3"
  • Loaded Displacement Dass - mLDC ISO 8666: 47 tonnes / 103617 lbs
  • Height above the waterline Ha ISO 8666: 6.33 m (without equipment on top) / 20' 8"
  • Light Craft Condition Mass - mLCC ISO 8666: 39.5 tonnes / 87082 lbs
  • Diesel Tank Capacity: 5250 lt / 1387 gal
  • Fresh Water Tank: 1400lt / 370 gal
  • Black Water Tank Capacity: 400lt / 105 gal
  • Gray Water Tank Capacity: 400lt / 105 gal
  • Cabins: 3 standard + 1 (optional crew cabin)
  • Beds: 6 + (2 crew)
  • Heads: 3 +1 (crew head)
  • Building Material: GRP / Carbon hybrid fiber
  • Hull Type: Semi-displacement
  • Exterior Styling and Concept: Frers Naval Architecture and Engineering
  • Interior Decor: Cor.D.Rover Design Studio
  • Hull Design: Frers Naval Architecture and Engineering
  • Engines:
    • VOLVO D13 900HP
    • VOLVO D13 1000HP x 2 (optional)
  • Marine Gears:
    • ZF 335 IV
    • ZF 500 IV (optional)
  • Reduction Ratio: 1.964:1
  • Transmission: V drive
  • Propeller Diameter (max): 860mm / 34"
  • Max Speed:
    • 26 knots (with 900 HH engine)
    • 28 knots (with 1000 HP engine)
  • Cruising speed: 16 knots
  • Economy cruising speed: 10 knots
  • Consumption at cruising speed: 16 kn 130 l/hr / 34 gal
  • Consumption at 10 kn: 38 l/hr / 10 gal
  • Range 10 kn (incl. 10% reservoir): Approx. 1.200 nm
  • Certification: CE Category A

Sirena 68 - photo © Sirena Yachts
Sirena 68 - photo © Sirena Yachts

