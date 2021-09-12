Ferretti Group returns to the Cannes Yachting Festival with five exceptional premières

The Cannes Yachting Festival is back in attendance - from 7th to 12th September - and the Ferretti Group presents itself in grand style, with an extraordinary fleet of 23 magnificent yachts including five new entries for the Riva, Pershing, Ferretti Yachts and Wally brands.

On the launching pad 6 new projects for the brands Riva, Wally, Custom Line, Ferretti Yachts and Pershing and the new fleet of Wally sailing models up to 150'.

In the first half of 2021, revenues amounted to EUR 457 million, representing around 75% of the entire 2020 turnover, and EBITDA, at EUR 53 million, was four times higher than in June 2020.

In the enchanting setting of the Côte d'Azur, five fantastic boats make their world debut, an unrivalled synthesis of style and design, comfort and liveability, technological innovation and performance. They are the Riva 68' Diable, Riva 76' Perseo Super, Pershing 6X and Wally WHY200, joined by the majestic Ferretti Yachts 1000, the largest model ever built by the Cattolica Shipyard.

Great interest for the presentation of the progress of the Full Custom 101 Wally, produced in Forlì, whose launch is planned for next year, for the long-awaited launch of the new sailing fleet, consisting of three models 110, 130 and 150 semi-custom, and for the new 58wallypower, one of the six new projects signed Ferretti Group alongside Riva 102', Riva 130', Custom Line 140', Ferretti Yachts 780 and Pershing T diameter.

The 43rd edition of the kermesse, a reference point in Europe for journalists and operators in the sector, opened once again this year with the Group's annual press conference, during which Lawyer Alberto Galassi, Ferretti Group's CEO, illustrated the main economic results achieved during the first 6 months of 2021.

Ferretti Group closes the half-yearly period with excellent results: in the first six months of 2021, revenues reached 457 million euros, up 78% compared to the first half of 2020 when they reached 258 million euros, equal to 75% of the full-year value of 2020, which had closed at 611 million euros. EBITDA stood at €53 million, almost quadrupling the value achieved in the same period of 2020 (€13.5 million). Profit climbs to €23 million (€2.6 million in the first half of 2020) and surpasses the figure reached at year-end 2020 of €22 million.

In June 2021, order intake reached EUR 493 million, compared to EUR 181 million in June 2020, increasing the order book to EUR 817 million.

The Group is pursuing its investment plan as a core asset of its strategic line. In the three-year period 2018-2020 alone, more than 200 million euros were invested in product development and industrial capacity, enabling the Group to proceed at a rapid pace with the renewal of its range, with the launch of 23 new models.

"In sport this is the year of Italy and in sailing the champion is Ferretti Group, which is impressing everyone with amazing boats and record numbers. There really is no better time to return to Cannes with in-person attendance and a super fleet of 23 yachts and five world premieres that tell the story better than any words of our determination to create beauty and performance," said Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi. "Even the mathematics are on our side: the resounding figures for the first six months describe strong growth that rewards an industrial strategy geared to constant innovation.

Suffice it to say that in the three-year period 2019-2021 alone, we presented 23 new series and semi-custom models, and will launch just as many in the next three years, renewing the range of all our brands. We're in for a resounding end of the year!".

The world premiére of the Ferretti Group at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021:

Riva 68' Diable

The open yacht with the highest concentration of sportiness, innovation and liveability, the Riva 68' Diable incorporates exciting technological and design innovations, alongside the cultured taste for tradition and fine detail, the stylistic hallmark of the current Riva course.

One of the main strengths and innovations is the brand-new hard top with its clean, linear design, in which the technical and technological elements disappear from view, protecting and sheltering the central areas and the command station on the main deck.

Riva 76' Perseo Super

The result of the collaboration between the Strategic Product Committee, Officina Italiana Design and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, the new Riva sport-fly exceeds all expectations in terms of design, aesthetics, functionality, liveability on board and performance.

Over 40 square metres of glass surfaces on the hull and in the superstructure characterise her sleek profile, enhancing the sporty look of the exterior lines. The mahogany and polished stainless-steel details, with both technical and design functions, are a stylish tribute to the most authentic Riva tradition.

One of the main functional design innovations is the glass sunroof, which opens towards the bow and is positioned at the saloon, both to illuminate and ventilate the space below.

Pershing 6X

The new entry of the X generation expresses the boldest and most daring side of the brand. The result of the collaboration between the Ferretti Group Strategic Product Committee, Fulvio De Simoni's design studio and the Group's Engineering Department, Pershing 6X stands out for the extremely tapered shape of its profile and the large hull windows that flood all the areas below deck with natural light.

At 18.94 metres long (62' approx.) and 4.80 metres wide (16' approx.), she packs all the best of the brand's cutting-edge technology into a small space and, with a top speed of 48 knots, promises to win over lovers of excitement on the water.

Wally WHY200

The new WHY200, the latest motor yacht developed by the Wally design team led by Luca Bassani, together with the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, with the collaboration of Laurent Giles NA for naval architecture and Studio A. Vallicelli & C for interior design, is a compact superyacht offering the comfort and space of a larger displacement yacht, combined with the speed and performance of a semi-displacement yacht.

WHY200 is the first Wally Hybrid Yacht, optimised to sail in both displacement and semi-displacement trim, and is perfectly positioned between voluminous but slower yachts and planing yachts, fast but inevitably contained in space. Thanks to its state-of-the-art naval architecture and propulsion system, the WHY200 can cruise at a speed of 23 knots in hyper displacement mode.

Ferretti Yachts 1000

The new flagship of Ferretti Yachts is the largest vessel ever built by the shipyard.

Built in composite materials, with carbon parts that enhance the hi-tech content, Ferretti Yachts 1000 remodels the spaces and changes the way of living the boat with new design solutions and an interior mood according to the Classic style, with soft, harmonious tones and light contrasts, or the Contemporary style, with fresh tones and bolder colours.

The project is based on the idea of maximum comfort and wellbeing in both outdoor and indoor spaces, where the essence of Made in Italy taste dominates.