Swan Shadow: The debut of Nautor's Swan in the motor yacht market

by Nautor's Swan 9 Sep 07:42 PDT

Nautor's Swan, launches a new project, the celebrated Finnish luxury sailing yacht constructor, is once again pushing its limits by entering the motor boat market with Swan Shadow.

Born from the passion that Leonardo Ferragamo has for the marine world, the Swan Shadow is broadening the range of vessels the Finnish yard offers to its customers, perfectly aligned with the core elements of its brand DNA: Performance, Quality, Elegance.

"For so many years we've been thinking about launching a power boat, but we always resisted this temptation until we really felt we had something really special and unique to present. And this is what is happening with Swan Shadow. She is full of the ingredients we believe in, and we are confident that we are going to make an important statement in the power yacht segment". Leonardo Ferragamo, President.

These core elements, and the values of design and innovation deeply rooted in Nautor's heritage, are also at the base of the concept of Swan Shadow, destined to become a timeless icon.

The new model is marking the completion of the Nautor's Swan portfolio and product lineup with a multipurpose motor yacht concept able to meet Nautor's customer needs, and to reach a performance of up to 55 knots top speed.

"The concept of Swan Shadow is coming from the interaction we have with our owners and discussion about the experience of sailing. The conclusion has been that the need for a 'chase boat' to provide an added dimension to Swan yacht ownership was becoming stronger and stronger". says Giovanni Pomati, Nautor Group CEO. "Today, with Swan Shadow, it seems we have managed to develop a new concept: she's not only a chase boat but a powerboat embodying the core values of Nautor's Swan, answering broader Owner needs like lifestyle enhancement and pride of ownership and able to open up a wider market".

The design

"The Nautor's Swan heritage and the Design DNA of their vessels were already well known to me and the team, having worked on the design of the ClubSwan 50 previously in collaboration with Nautor and Juan K.

We understood the main design features to carry over from the Swan performance racing yachts and incorporated into this power boat design. This is a leap to a different product category to what Nautor is accustomed to, and a lot of thought also went into thinking about the lifestyle and the different use cases for these vessels. Together we wanted to create something sporty and fun, without compromising on the elegance customers have grown to expect from a Swan.

Performance is an equally important part of Nautor's heritage, and this needs to be factored in when designing the product. We have different options in the range from a short and light-weight T-top to a more substantial, convertible Limousine tender. We also use a bolt-on system on deck that allows for multiple different furniture layouts. With this type of a versatile design, we rely heavily on computational fluid dynamics simulation (CFD) to optimise the performance in all of the various product configurations." - JARKKO JÄMSÉN, Swan Shadow Designer.

There are several innovative elements in the design, all aimed at enhancing the experience for the Owner.

Nautor's Design DNA is built on a strong heritage and Swan Shadow has to meet the expectations of a clientele accustomed to luxury and performance sailing yachts. The design of Shadow incorporates features that customers might generally expect to see in larger full-custom or semi-custom yachts, features that are not too common in 40-foot powerboats.

One of these features is a movable aft platform, transforming a visually simple design from a fixed platform to a swim platform or a passarelle. The adoption of a movable platform allows better access to the water when enjoying watersports, or easier access to the dock when the vessel is used as a tender.

Another design feature is the addition of optional telescopic roof pillars and moving glass panels to create a convertible cabin. This allows the boat to be used either fully open or closed for privacy and comfort during bad weather.

This vessel is primarily addressed to the more discerning Owners of motor yachts or sailing yachts who are looking for a tender to their main vessels.

In addition, Swan Shadow has been conceived to easily accommodate an overnight or weekend trip to the archipelago. In keeping with the original aim of versatility and focusing on user experience, the layout also fits an additional crew cabin in the bow.

"By making an analysis of the competitors we understood that most of the products currently on the market are limited to just a single specific usage of the boat. Swan Shadow is designed to fill the void of a true multipurpose yacht and provides a powerboat that can meet all the owners' needs, giving the opportunity to choose and change on demand the accessories that define its use. We created the perfect BESPOKE yacht in 40 feet!!!". States Roy Capasso, Swan Shadow Project Leader and Commercial Director.

The deck

The Swan Shadow features a unique walkaround deck plan with no steps, for experiencing and enjoying the spaces in full safety. A smart bolt-on system allows for several different optional deck layouts. The design is centered around these optional layouts, allowing the owner to select the best suited option according to his personal lifestyle.

The position of the three outboard engines, from 225 to 350 HP, embedded in the aft platform extends the livable area on deck, and the open stern gives a sensation of closeness to the water, perfectly suited for a boat designed to enjoy the very best of the sea.

Roof options range from a shorter T-Top to an extended Long Top that allows more protection from the elements. The Long Top option can also be equipped with telescopic pillarsto work as a convertible Limousine version for added privacy and comfort.

Generous storage is built in under deck, and additional topside bags can be selected to offer more storage volume under the bulwark, allowing handy and safe access to gear while cruising.

The interiors

The interior has been designed to ensure maximum comfort and style onboard, offering accommodation for either shorter day trips or a longer cruises. The forward cabin is ideally suited for a couple. An additional crew cabin can be installed in the bow to complement the cabin capacity.

The interior styling follows the timeless and classic style of Nautor's Swan interiors, representing a pareddown design and simplified approach that focuses on the essential: carefully designed and well-executed spaces created using top quality materials.

Technical specifications: